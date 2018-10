High River, AB: Crews from Snowy Owl Transportation will be removing a single car garage from 240 11 Avenue S.W. and relocating it to 914 Centre Street S.E. on Sunday, October 7 at 9 a.m.

The garage will be transported via:

11 Avenue S.W. to 2 Street S.W.

2 Street S.W. to 10 Avenue S.W.

10 Avenue S.W. to 1 Street S.W.

1 Street S.W. to the 12 Avenue S.E Roundabout

12 Avenue S.E Roundabout to Centre Street S.E.

Centre Street S.E. to 9 Avenue S.W.

There may be some minor traffic delays while the garage is being moved through the area, but there will not be any road or lane closures required.

Please reduce speed and use caution when travelling though the above noted areas on Sunday morning until the move is complete.