“Sirens Lip Sync Challenge” - Gateway Gazette

Airdrie, Alberta: The City of Airdrie has just announced that their local First Responders will be participating in a three-month challenge which greatly benefits the city.

There are two powerhouses involved in this challenge – RCMP have partnered up with Airdrie’s ME’s and the Fire Department have joined forces with local EMS. This challenge will occur over the months of November, December and January. But here is the best part of this challenge. The winner of this friendly competition decides which song the ‘losers’ have to do a lip sync video to.

The challenge for the month of November is in support of the Airdrie Lioness Hamper Foundation. Team BLUE will be collecting new, unopened toys and gifts for the Christmas hampers. Can we fill the police car with toys? Your local RCMP and ME’s will be collecting toys at three different events this month. On November 10th they will be at Walmart asking for toy donations. Please come down and show your support. On November 17th there will be a “Charity Checkstop” (time and location to be determined). Please come to the police car with your generous donation. And on November 24th from 7-9:30 pm at the Ebbesen Arena, there will be a Charity Hockey game – Police/ME’s vs Fire/EMS. Bring a toy for free entry and enjoy the game and some other events.

As well, there will be ‘BLUE’ bins located at City Hall and the RCMP detachment. Make sure you throw your toy in the ‘BLUE’ bin!

If you have any questions about the events planned for November, please contact Corporal Gina SLANEY at the Airdrie RCMP detachment.