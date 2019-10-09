Sisters in Spirit: Ministers Wilson and Aheer - Gateway Gazette

Minister of Indigenous Relations Rick Wilson and Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women Leela Sharon Aheer issued the following statements on Sisters in Spirit Day (October 4):

“We are proud to be part of the first Alberta government to declare Sisters in Spirit Day today to honour the memory of Indigenous women and girls who are missing or have been murdered.

“Community vigils are held across Alberta and Canada giving families and loved ones a way to speak out for their daughters, mothers, nieces, aunts, sisters and grandmothers, whose voices have been silenced.”

Rick Wilson, Minister of Indigenous Relations

“We stand with families with compassion for the loss of their loved ones and in condemnation of the violence Indigenous women and girls, in particular, continue to face.

“Every missing or murdered Indigenous woman and girl is a person to be honoured and mourned, and belongs to a family that needs answers, and a community that needs resolution.

“We commit to building an Alberta where Indigenous women and girls are valued, respected and safe to live lives filled with hope and promise.”

Leela Sharon Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women

Related information