Six in 10 People Believe Canadians Will Have to Delay Retirement to Afford Health Care: CMA tells seniors ministers it’s time for federal action - Gateway Gazette

By Contributor
Seniors ministers and parliamentary secretaries from nine provinces, along with their staff, attended a special briefing this week, sponsored by the Canadian Medical Association (CMA), on the looming seniors’ care crisis.
The briefing was held on the eve of the Federal/Provincial/Territorial Minister Responsible for Seniors Forum in Charlottetown. Supported by findings from a national Ipsos Reid survey, CMA President Dr. Gigi Osler called on all levels of government to take action.
Seniors across the country are having to pay more out of their own pockets for their care. The reality is that our public health care system was not designed to meet the needs of our aging population; it was created when Canadians were much younger and as our population continues to age and the challenges we’re seeing now will only intensify. – Dr. Gigi Osler, CMA president
According to Statistics Canada, in 2021 the number of seniors’ in Canada will exceed the number of children (14 and under) for the first time.
The new Ipsos report, commissioned by the CMA, revealed Canadians concerns about the future of health care under a ballooning seniors’ population:
During the briefing, Dr. Osler urged the audience of politicians and policymakers to support two proposals, developed by the CMA, for new federal investments to better support seniors care across the country.
Representatives from Doctors Nova Scotia and the New Brunswick Medical Society also took part, shedding light on the Atlantic provinces experience providing health care to a rapidly aging population.
The CMA’s presence at the Seniors Forum is part of its continued push to ensure health issues are front and centre during the upcoming federal election.
Source: Canadian Medical Association