Sixteen Days to Stop Gender-based Violence

“This year’s campaign takes place amidst a global outcry, where millions of women have used the #MeToo hashtag to bravely share stories of sexual harassment and assault. It starkly exposed how gender inequality and the pervasive power imbalance between men and women is a root cause of gender-based violence.
“Violence against women and girls is one of the most persistent and widespread human rights violations today. In Alberta and around the world, women and girls continue to face discrimination, daily sexism in the workplace and in public, lower pay than men, violence in their homes and sexual harassment on the street and online. It must end.
“This year’s theme, Leave No One Behind: End Violence against Women and Girls, compels us to focus on the most underserved and marginalized women and girls, including refugees, Indigenous women and women with disabilities.
“Over the next 16 days, I will share actions our government is taking to address violence against women and I challenge all Albertans to do the same by empowering girls to lead, sponsoring women at work, shutting down sexist comments, intervening when they see a woman being harassed, believing survivors and being a partner in advancing women’s equality. I also encourage Albertans to share the actions they’re taking on social media using the hashtag #16daysAB.”