Skilled Trades and Technology: Minister Nicolaides

Minister of Advanced Education Demetrios Nicolaides issued the following statement on National Skilled Trades and Technology Week:

“As we celebrate National Skilled Trades and Technology Week, I want to commend all of the hard-working Albertans who have made the skilled trades their careers of choice. Our government has embarked on a robust skills for jobs agenda focused on enhancing and supporting skilled trades and apprenticeship training because we know education in these areas has just as much merit, value and worth as a university degree.

“We know that skilled tradespeople, including journeypersons and Red Seal professionals, are critical to helping re-energize the Alberta Advantage as we continue to tackle our economic reality. Part of our plan includes ensuring that thousands of young Albertans have access to the post-secondary education and hands-on training needed to help meet our future labour market demands in trades and technology careers. With 20,000 skilled tradespeople expected to retire in the next five years, the need is great and the opportunities for young people are endless.

“I am proud every time I meet with high school students learning skilled trades or young apprentices gaining the education and hands-on experience needed to step into their future careers. These young people will help shape the future of our province.

“Today, Alberta has among the most skilled journeypersons in Canada – indeed, in the world. They have set the bar high for young people to achieve success. Together, we will encourage Alberta’s youth to step into a career in the trades or technology and we will help them learn the skills that lead to well-paying careers. I invite Albertans across the province to join me in celebrating our skilled trades and the amazing people who are leading the way.”