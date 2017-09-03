SKYCOP Plans to Tackle Running Between the Airport Gates with Hoverboards

In order to satisfy the growing need for flexible routes coming from increasing demand for air travel, airlines continue expanding number of destinations with connecting flights without any regard to thriving challenge to travelers. Passengers travelling with transfer have to change flights at a connecting point, however, airlines arriving late ever so often (22% of all flights in EU) give passengers close to no chance to cover sometimes 5 km reaching distance between the terminals. Aiming to help the travelers, flight claim management experts www.skycop.com are planning to lend a hand by offering fast and nimble way to navigate the airport.

“We are here to help the deceived passengers by making their trip from one terminal to another a whole lot easier. Our plan is to invest €700 000 during the first stages and station 100 segways and 100 hoverboards ready for rent at the busiest European airports. Travelers will be able to rent them for €3 to €5 for 30 minutes or €7 per hour. Based on our calculations, of the 900 million yearly passengers in Europe, 10% of them would use a time-saving service,” explains the business idea Marius Stonkus, the CEO of SKYCOP.

Distances between terminals at the biggest European airports such as London Heathrow or Paris Charles de Gaulle can be as long as 5 km. Meaning, finding the right way at the right time would be a lot easier with a personal transportation. “Even though, all of the flight times are arranged as well as managed by the airlines, companies take zero responsibility if passengers are lost and miss their flights – providing no directions or other help and only minding their own business,” explains M. Stonkus.

“We believe that hoverboards can be a solution not only for those who have extremely short amounts of time to get to the gate, but also for those whose flight has been cancelled or delayed. Instead of sitting in the waiting hall, passengers could wonder around the airport visiting its shops, trying different services or examining the architecture,” adds the CEO of SKYCOP.

Experts recommend having at least 2 hour gap when transferring between the terminals. Nevertheless, when 100 000 airline passengers arrive late every day due to various reasons including airline fault, the connecting flight might be gone by the time travelers reach the connecting point. In the occasion of flight being late for over 3 hours, your only upside might be receiving €600 compensation.

“Connecting flight passengers are on a strict schedule and failing to get to the final destination on time causes a lot more damage than a regular flight – disrupting long-planned vacation or carefully planned strategic business meetings. Airlines are quick to blame airport and its employees for unclear directions or lack of staff. However, passengers shouldn’t fall into the airline trap. First, it’s traveler’s right to get such basic supplies as food, water, phone call and access to the Internet. The next step is to file a claim. EU 261 law clearly defines passenger rights and filing a claim for compensation is the best way to fight low-quality service. In UK, travelers have up to 6 years to pursue a flight delay, cancellation or overbooking compensation claim” encourages the CEO of www.skycop.com platform.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

