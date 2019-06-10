Slave Lake Evacuation Alert Lifted - Gateway Gazette

As conditions improve, fire ban and off-highway vehicle (OHV) restrictions lifted. Slave Lake lifts their evacuation alert.
Rain continues to fall in many areas of Alberta while the High Level area experiences cool temperatures. Mackenzie County lifts mandatory evacuation order but warns residents to be ready to leave if conditions change.
Fire ban and OHV restriction lifted for some areas while others remain in place. For the latest information, check albertafirebans.ca.
Approximately 4,700 evacuees remain displaced.
The following communities remain on evacuation alert:
Keg River, Carcajou and all residents from the northern border of the County of Northern Lights to Township Road 922 (Notikewin Road)
Peerless Lake area of Peerless Trout First Nation
Town of Manning and some surrounding areas
Parts of Mackenzie County immediately north and South of High Level, along with a portion of the Blue Hills / Tomkins area
High Level
Dene Tha’ First Nation Community of Bushe River
Mandatory evacuations remain in place for:
Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement
Steen River
The Trout Lake area of Peerless Trout First Nation
Bigstone Cree Nation
Wabasca No. 166
Parts of the MD of Opportunity No. 17
Hamlet of Wabasca – Desmarais
Hamlet of Sandy Lake
Chipewyan Lake Village
Current situation:
Chuckegg Creek wildfire, southwest of High Level, is about 275,925 hectares.
Jackpot Creek wildfire, approximately 11 kilometres north of Lutose, is about 28,100 hectares.
McMillan Wildfire Complex, southwest of Bigstone Cree Nation, is more than 257,047 hectares.
Battle Wildfire Complex in Peace River is about 56,200 hectares.
There are more than 2,100 wildland and structural firefighters and staff, approximately 223 helicopters and 28 air tankers and heavy equipment on these fires.
