Slave Lake Evacuation Alert Lifted - Gateway Gazette

As conditions improve, fire ban and off-highway vehicle (OHV) restrictions lifted. Slave Lake lifts their evacuation alert.

MLA Devin Dreeshan meets

Hannah, who is a first year loader at the High Level air tanker base, loading the fire retardant into the water bombers.

Rain continues to fall in many areas of Alberta while the High Level area experiences cool temperatures. Mackenzie County lifts mandatory evacuation order but warns residents to be ready to leave if conditions change.

Fire ban and OHV restriction lifted for some areas while others remain in place. For the latest information, check albertafirebans.ca.

Approximately 4,700 evacuees remain displaced.

The following communities remain on evacuation alert:

Keg River, Carcajou and all residents from the northern border of the County of Northern Lights to Township Road 922 (Notikewin Road)

Peerless Lake area of Peerless Trout First Nation

Town of Manning and some surrounding areas

Parts of Mackenzie County immediately north and South of High Level, along with a portion of the Blue Hills / Tomkins area

High Level

Dene Tha’ First Nation Community of Bushe River

Mandatory evacuations remain in place for:

Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement

Steen River

The Trout Lake area of Peerless Trout First Nation

Bigstone Cree Nation Wabasca No. 166

Parts of the MD of Opportunity No. 17

Hamlet of Wabasca – Desmarais

Hamlet of Sandy Lake

Chipewyan Lake Village

Current situation:

Chuckegg Creek wildfire, southwest of High Level, is about 275,925 hectares.

Jackpot Creek wildfire, approximately 11 kilometres north of Lutose, is about 28,100 hectares.

McMillan Wildfire Complex, southwest of Bigstone Cree Nation, is more than 257,047 hectares.

Battle Wildfire Complex in Peace River is about 56,200 hectares.

There are more than 2,100 wildland and structural firefighters and staff, approximately 223 helicopters and 28 air tankers and heavy equipment on these fires.

Check Alberta Emergency Alerts for more detailed and frequently updated information.

People driving in fire-affected areas should carry enough fuel, as it may not be readily available.

Visit alberta.ca/emergency for detailed and frequently updated information.