Sling Suds Earlier in the Day During Stampede - Gateway Gazette

It’s never too early to sling and sip suds during the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

That’s why the Alberta government, along with the Alberta Gaming & Liquor Commission, has extended liquor service hours during the 2018 Calgary Stampede.

A major event for our province, the world-famous celebration brings thousands of visitors to Calgary to enjoy the unique Stampede experience.

Bars, restaurants and lounges in Calgary have the option to start liquor service at 8 a.m. during the 2018 Stampede, July 6-15. Closing hours for liquor service are not changing and all other rules covering the service remain in effect.

“As one of Canada’s largest festivals and tourist attractions, the Calgary Stampede embodies a relaxed attitude, and the bars and taverns are great locations for social and business networking. The extended liquor hours are part of our Calgary Stampede spirit and we wish everybody safe, spirited and festive times.” ~Graham Sucha, MLA for Calgary-Shaw, on behalf of Joe Ceci, President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance

This blanket approval applies to all Class A, B and C liquor licensees in the City of Calgary. Licensees do not have to apply for this particular extension, which is for early service only.

Flexible liquor service hours during the Stampede were piloted in 2014 and have been in effect for the renowned celebration since then.

Licensees are expected to continue offering service in a socially responsible way to ensure the safety of their patrons. Albertans are reminded to make responsible choices when consuming alcohol, leading to enjoyable and safer experiences for everyone.