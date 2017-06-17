Slow Down & Get Down at Diamond Music Fest in Black Diamond

Celebrate Canada’s 150th Birthday – July 1st and 2nd

The Town of Black Diamond invites you and your family for the annual Diamond Music Fest and Canada’s 150th Birthday celebration, being held at the Erma Joy Brown Park (Oilfields Regional Arena site) from 10am – 9pm Friday, July 1 and Saturday, July 2, 2017

This exciting, 2-day, outdoor music festival is family friendly and will feature over 60 performers and music from a variety of genre’s, focusing on supporting the immense musical talent that we boast in our region. Admission is free, with a suggested donation at the gate.

Kick your festival weekend off with a pancake breakfast followed by drum and dance performances by Spotted Rock; enjoy carnival games, market vendors, food trucks, a beer gardens, and 2 full days of amazing main stage musical performances.

July 1st will include another amazing fireworks display (field North of RONA), fireside acoustic performances after the mainstage wraps up, and an afternoon hip hop/freestyle and break dance workshop by Just Jamal and Catfish the Wizard.

The festival line-up features Jake Vance, The Bandolier Brigade, Deni Kobi, Taken by Sanity, Rae King Blues Band, Brad Carrigan, Chase Bosch and the winner of the Diamond Music Fest auditions, Linden Conroy. Follow www.diamondmusicfest.ca for full line up and details.

Food and Market Vendors – Artisans/makers/growers and food vendors are invited to submit applications. Forms can be found at http://town.blackdiamond.ab.ca on the Diamond Music Fest page.

Sponsors are invited to support this significant community event through monetary or in-kind contributions, and will be recognized across a variety of mediums. For further details regarding sponsorship opportunities please contact Quinn Page at [email protected]

Info and updates available at www.diamondmusicfest.ca or www.town.blackdiamond.ab.ca or follow Diamond Music Fest on Facebook.

This annual event is presented by the Town of Black Diamond in collaboration with Lyx Studios; Proudly supported by the Calgary Foundation and the Government of Canada.

All members of the public and media are invited to attend.

