Small Business Week: Statement from Minister Fir - Gateway Gazette

Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Tourism Tanya Fir issued the following statement on Small Business Week:

“Every year, Canadians across the country celebrate the important role entrepreneurs and small businesses play in our communities. Alberta entrepreneurs and small businesses are the backbone of a strong, thriving economy. They are innovators, trailblazers and groundbreakers, and they are committed partners, job creators and pillars of our communities.

“Small businesses in our province make up 98 per cent of all businesses, are responsible for 45 per cent of all private-sector employment, and inject billions into our economy. That’s why our government is committed to creating the right environment for our small businesses to thrive.

“We’ve made our business taxes the most competitive in the country and are cutting red tape to bring back the Alberta advantage and make this the best place in the world to innovate, invest and do business.

“Many of you may know a small business owner – whether it’s someone in your family, a neighbour, a friend, or an acquaintance in your hometown or neighbourhood. So, in celebration of this important week, I encourage all Albertans to take some time to recognize and support a local small business.”