Smith Statement on New Opioid Commission

EDMONTON, AB: Wildrose Shadow Minister of Seniors, Housing and Mental Health Mark Smith released the following statement on the new opioid commission tasked with tackling the rising opioid epidemic in Alberta:

“While I’m troubled by how long it took this government to take serious action on the opioid crisis, I applaud the creation of this commission, and look forward to finding out specific deliverables and timelines.

“This is a complex problem, and solutions will not be simple. Government must take a comprehensive approach to address the biopsychosocial issues that contribute to this crisis, including mental health, homelessness, poverty, education and justice to name just a few. Using band aids and one-off interventions in isolation of the wider picture will not provide solutions.”

“I welcome the government’s willingness to involve families impacted by opioid addiction, as their contribution will undoubtedly be invaluable.

“I look forward to working with the government to ensure this commission works for all Albertans, and leads to safer, healthier communities.”

