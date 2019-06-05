Smoke Testing in High River - Gateway Gazette

Smoke Testing between 9 Avenue and 10 Avenue S.E. and 5A Street and 9 Street S.E

HIGH RIVER, AB: Town of High River Utilities Department will be performing non-toxic smoke testing in the storm water and sanitary sewers starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 6th and continuing during regular work hours until 5 p.m., Friday, June 7th.

The testing area will be between 9 Avenue and 10 Avenue S.E. and 5A Street and 9 Street S.E. (See Map below).

The goal of the smoke tests is to identify suspected cross contamination between the sanitary and storm water sewer systems in the area.

The Town of High River Fire Department and local emergency services have also been advised that smoke testing will be taking place in the area.

Questions or concerns can be directed to field representatives from the Town of High River Utilities Department who will be on-site performing the smoke tests. Any other questions can be directed to Town Operations at (403) 652-4657.