Sniffing Out Trouble

Join Glenbow Ranch for a special evening on October 3rd at 7:00 pm at the Lions Club with guest speaker Cindy Sawchuk and her furry companion Hilo!

Aquatic Invasive Species are a threat to the economy, especially agriculture, tourism, and recreation. They destroy natural lake ecosystems and fisheries. The management of their impacts could cost millions of dollars each year. Join Glenbow Ranch for a special evening on Oct 3rd at 7:00 pm at the Lions Club with designated speaker guest Cindy Sawchuk and her furry companion Hilo! Cindy leads the Government of Alberta’s Aquatic Invasive Species Inspection Program which works to keep Alberta’s waters and water infrastructure safe from aquatic invasive species like quagga and zebra mussels.

With her keen sense of attention to detail and Hilo’s highly attuned nose, they truly make up a dream team in order to keep our water safe. Join Cindy and Hilo as they show us methods and techniques currently used within the inspection program in real time on a real boat!

Please note the time and place has changed for our next Park Talk.

October 3, 2017, 7:00 p.m. at Bearspaw Lions Club – pre-registration required About the Presenter Cindy Sawchuk has been with Alberta Environment and Parks for eight years and is the lead for the AIS Watercraft Inspections and Conservation K-9 programs. She is currently based in Canmore where she works with her detection dog Hilo, inspecting boats around the province for invasive mussels. Pre-registration is required as space is limited. Secure your seat at the talk before it fills up! Info & Register HERE Check out the Glenbow Ranch Provincial Park online.

