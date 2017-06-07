The Snowbirds are Resuming the 2017 Air Show Season!

After two weeks of intensive training and practice at their home base of 15 Wing Moose Jaw, Sask., the team’s first performance will be the Dundurn Air Show on June 10 to 11.

On May 14, the Snowbirds returned home for additional practice following an accumulation of unexpected factors that affected the consistency required for a dynamic nine-aircraft aerobatic performance.

“Our team has been working very hard practicing and training to bring ourselves back up to our own strict performance standards,” said Major Patrick Gobeil, Snowbirds Team Lead.

“Your Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds are ready and very excited to get back to the air show circuit this weekend. We greatly appreciate the support and understanding of air show organizers, volunteers and audiences over the last three weeks.”

To stay current with the #CFSnowbirds and ask the team your questions, follow them on Facebook CF Snowbirds / Snowbirds des FC and Twitter (@CFSnowibrds).

Quick Facts

Since returning to their squadron, the demonstration team has flown, on average, twice per day. The training focused specifically on manoeuvers during which issues with keeping formation position had been noted previously.

The Snowbirds maintain very strong safety practices. All appropriate training, procedural and equipment related safety measures are taken to mitigate the risks inherent in aerobatic formation flying.

Snowbirds pilots are highly experienced and trained to respond to challenging situations in the low-level environment. Consistent training and practice is required to maintain these vital skill sets.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are great ambassadors for the Royal Canadian Air Force and exemplify the skill, professionalism and teamwork of all Canadian Armed Forces members.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

