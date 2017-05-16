Snowfall Warning in Effect for Kananaskis

Snowfall warning in effect for:
A weather system moving through the northwestern United States is forecast to bring significant precipitation to portions of the Rockies and foothills. Precipitation will start as rain tonight and change to snow by Wednesday morning. Snowfall amounts will vary based on elevation with higher locations receiving more significant snowfall. Local accumulations near 10 cm are forecast before the snow ends Wednesday.
