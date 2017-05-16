Snowfall warning in effect for:

Kananaskis Improvement District near Highwood House

Kananaskis Improvement District near Kananaskis Village

M.D. of Bighorn near Canmore Exshaw and Ghost Lake

M.D. of Bighorn near Ghost River Wilderness

A weather system moving through the northwestern United States is forecast to bring significant precipitation to portions of the Rockies and foothills. Precipitation will start as rain tonight and change to snow by Wednesday morning. Snowfall amounts will vary based on elevation with higher locations receiving more significant snowfall. Local accumulations near 10 cm are forecast before the snow ends Wednesday.

Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ABStorm.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

