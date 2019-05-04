 Soaring Eagles Camp Returns at Alberta RCMP Headquarters - Gateway Gazette

Soaring Eagles Camp Returns at Alberta RCMP Headquarters

By Contributor

May 03

Edmonton – The Alberta RCMP is excited to announce that the second Soaring Eagles Camp is actively accepting applications for 32 Indigenous youth who have a genuine interest in policing as a career.

The program is designed to simulate the same physical and intellectual training regular members receive in Depot. The week-long camp will take place at K DIV HQ from August 4-9, 2019 and will be offered to First Nation, Metis and Inuit youth between the ages of 16-19-years-old who embody the RCMP spirit.

“Experiences like these open doors for building trust and reconciliation with the Indigenous communities, all while representing the changing face of the RCMP,” said Sgt. Kimberly Mueller, Indigenous Recruiting.

The Alberta RCMP invites members of the public to encourage eligible candidates to apply. All applications are to be submitted to Indigenous Recruiting by June 1, 2019, via mail or email at [email protected]

