Social License a Failure, Scrap the Carbon Tax: Jean

EDMONTON, AB: Wildrose Leader Brian Jean released the following statement following the agreement between the BC Green and New Democrat Parties explicitly stating that they will “immediately employ every tool available to the new government to stop the expansion of the Kinder Morgan pipeline, the seven-fold increase in tanker traffic on our coast, and the transportation of raw bitumen through our province”:

“It’s deeply disappointing to see this sort of political posturing from parties trying to form government in British Columbia. The BC Greens and NDP should recognize that the world class NEB process has determined that the TransMountain expansion is safe and should go ahead.

“Premier Notley and Prime Minister Trudeau have talked-up social license as a supposed way to get pipelines approved, but anyone with common sense will see that social license is the snake oil of the 21st century. Alberta hurting its economy won’t make opponents of our energy industry like us more. Premier Notley needs to face the facts and scrap her carbon tax.

“I remain steadfast in urging for pipeline development in every direction, including the TransMountain expansion, and will continue to defend Alberta’s interests.”

