Solar Projects Power Communities

Edmonton’s community leagues are partnering with the province to reduce utility bills using solar power.

Solar panels have been added to community league buildings in Belgravia, Riverdale, Evansdale and Queen Alexandra. Ridgewood Community League will install them in the spring.

The solar photovoltaic (PV) systems will save the volunteer-led organizations between $850 and $3,000 annually while removing more than 1,400 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions – the equivalent of taking about 300 passenger vehicles off the road for a year.

“Community leagues are vital Edmonton hubs, where neighbours work together or connect through classes, sports and social events. We’re working to make life better for Albertans by helping these well-loved community institutions stretch their dollars even further.” ~Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Climate Change Office

“Edmonton’s community leagues are proud to join a growing movement towards sustainability, thanks in part to the provincial government. Community leagues, and the volunteers that make them, help create neighbourhoods that people are proud to call home.” ~Debra Jakubec, executive director, Edmonton Federation of Community Leagues

Edmontonians are embracing solar power thanks to Energy Efficiency Alberta rebates announced earlier this year. 120 residences, businesses and non-profits have already been approved for solar PV installations.

Since the 2016 launch of the Alberta Municipal Solar Program, a dozen public buildings in central and northern Alberta have also installed solar PV systems. These solar projects will help municipalities curb utility costs while removing 13,100 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.

These projects will offset utility costs for important community assets, including an aquatics centre in Barrhead, a fire hall in Northern Sunrise County, an affordable housing complex in Valleyview, and the Tipple Park Museum in Evansburg. Four other projects are currently slated for completion by 2018, including the Dez Liggett Transit Facility in St. Albert, which is expected to save the centre more than $30,000 per year.

“Investing in renewable energy diversifies our local economy and improves our community. Barrhead’s 149-kilowatt system on the Aquatics Centre will save about $17,000 on electricity bills each year. We love our citizens and the environment we live in. We feel a great responsibility to protect it and to support the growing renewable energy industry.” ~Ty Assaf, councillor, Town of Barrhead

Municipal solar projects north of Red Deer: