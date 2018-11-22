Soldiers Put their Skills to the Test at Canadian Patrol Concentration - Gateway Gazette

November 19, 2018 – Ottawa – Department of National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

The Canadian Patrol Concentration is taking place at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, Alberta. During the annual training event, which runs until November 25, 2018, Canadian soldiers along with soldiers from six NATO partner nations are conducting a series of long-range patrols while responding to realistic, scenario-based events.

The Canadian Patrol Concentration is planned annually by the Canadian Manoeuvre Training Centre to improve operational readiness and develop our soldiers’ ability to operate with counterparts from Allied nations, in support of Strong, Secure, Engaged: Canada’s Defence Policy.

The event will also improve these soldiers’ ability to adapt as they contend with unpredictable weather and 40 kilometres of unfamiliar terrain which will challenge their soldiering skills, their leadership abilities, their stamina, and their mental resilience.

In addition to 150 Regular Force and Primary Reserve soldiers, participants and observers from Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, Poland, the United Kingdom, and the United States are attending this year’s iteration of the Canadian Patrol Concentration.