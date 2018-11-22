Soldiers Put their Skills to the Test at Canadian Patrol Concentration - Gateway Gazette

Soldiers Put their Skills to the Test at Canadian Patrol Concentration

By Contributor

Nov 21

Members of 1st Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry patrol team board a CH-146 Griffon helicopter during the Canadian Patrol Concentration in Wainwright, Alberta on November 24, 2016. Photo: Master Corporal Malcolm Byers, Wainwright Imagery Section © 2016 DND/MND CANADA

November 19, 2018 – Ottawa – Department of National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

The Canadian Patrol Concentration is taking place at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, Alberta. During the annual training event, which runs until November 25, 2018, Canadian soldiers along with soldiers from six NATO partner nations are conducting a series of long-range patrols while responding to realistic, scenario-based events.

The Canadian Patrol Concentration is planned annually by the Canadian Manoeuvre Training Centre to improve operational readiness and develop our soldiers’ ability to operate with counterparts from Allied nations, in support of Strong, Secure, Engaged:  Canada’s Defence Policy.

The event will also improve these soldiers’ ability to adapt as they contend with unpredictable weather and 40 kilometres of unfamiliar terrain which will challenge their soldiering skills, their leadership abilities, their stamina, and their mental resilience.

In addition to 150 Regular Force and Primary Reserve soldiers, participants and observers from Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, Poland, the United Kingdom, and the United States are attending this year’s iteration of the Canadian Patrol Concentration.

Corporal HJ Dubue, an infanteer with the Royal Highland Fusiliers of Canada as part of a team from 31 Canadian Brigade Group, handles a C9 Light Machine Gun during a dry run of the live fire portion of the Canadian Patrol Concentration 2016 at Wainwright Garrison on November 18, 2016.
Image By: Master Corporal Malcolm Byers, Wainwright Garrison Imaging

Quotes

“The Canadian Patrol Concentration takes the essence of what it means to be a soldier, compresses that into two days, and then stretches it over 40 kilometres. It’s a superb opportunity for soldiers to show their skills and what they’re made of.”

Chief Warrant Officer Eric Poissant, Regimental Sergeant-Major, Canadian Manoeuvre Training Centre

Quick facts

  • The Canadian Manoeuvre Training Centre (CMTC) is a national training centre that designs and delivers training for the Canadian Army. Short of an actual deployment, CMTC provides the most realistic and dynamic experience to prepare Canadian troops for an operational deployment.
  • The Canadian Manoeuvre Training Centre is part of the Canadian Army Doctrine and Training Centre, which is responsible for the supervision, integration and delivery of land operations training and doctrine development, including simulation and digitization.
  • Strong, Secure, Engaged: Canada’s Defence Policy stresses the importance of realistic, challenging and regular training up to the brigade group level which enables the Canadian Army to support small missions while remaining ready to conduct large operations.

Associated links

