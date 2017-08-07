Sole-source Service Contracts Disclosed for Q1

The Government of Alberta’s online database has been updated with service contracts awarded outside a formal competition process during the last fiscal quarter.

The Sole-source Service Contract Database has been updated with an additional 769 contracts with start dates on or before June 30, 2017. Of these, 561 provide direct social supports and 208 support government business. The total value of all 769 contracts is approximately $1.9 billion.

The online database will continue to be updated on a quarterly basis in support of procurement accountability across the Government of Alberta.

“These quarterly disclosures are an important part of this government’s commitment to being accountable and transparent to Albertans. I invite everyone to take a look at the easy-to-use database of contracts, and know that we remain committed to ensuring this information is openly available.” Stephanie McLean, Minister of Service Alberta

The list has been posted according to open-data principles and is presented in a user-friendly format that enables a sort-and-filter capability for most fields. The entire database can also be downloaded into a spreadsheet, accommodating further analysis.