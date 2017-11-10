Sole-source Service Contracts Disclosed for Q2

The Government of Alberta’s online database has been updated with service contracts awarded outside a formal competition process during the last fiscal quarter.

The Sole-source Service Contract Database has been updated with an additional 217 contracts with start dates on or before Sept. 30, 2017. Of these, 50 provide direct social supports and 167 support government business. The total value of all 217 contracts is approximately $124 million.

The online database will continue to be updated on a quarterly basis in support of procurement accountability across the Government of Alberta.

“Albertans deserve a transparent, accountable government. That’s why we have made sole-sourced contracts public so Albertans can see how their tax dollars are being spent.” ~Stephanie McLean, Minister of Service Alberta

The list has been posted according to open-data principles and is presented in a user-friendly format that enables a sort-and-filter capability for most fields. The entire database can also be downloaded into a spreadsheet, accommodating further analysis.