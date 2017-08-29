Solution to Carding is Simple: UCP

EDMONTON, AB: United Conservative Party Justice Critics, Angela Pitt and Mike Ellis, issued the following statement in response to news that the Minister of Justice will consult with interested community groups regarding the controversial police practice of carding or street checks:

“We are relieved to see the Minister has come to the realization that street checks are a problem in some parts of the province and is finally showing some leadership on this important issue. While we do not oppose the idea of a public consultation, the solution to this problem is simple – remind police services across Alberta that they must adhere to the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Simply complying with the Charter’s provisions would eliminate the unconstitutional street checks that are occurring.

Public trust is key to good community policing and the elimination of street checks would go a long way towards building the kind of trust that keeps everyone safe.”

