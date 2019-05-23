Solutions & Substitutions by Reena: Ant Invasion - Gateway Gazette

By Reena Nerbas

Garbage Disposal

Hello Reena,

What can I use to clean the non-removable rubber seal on my garbage disposal? Thank you, Allie

Dear Allie,

The best tools that I am aware of for tackling this job is to purchase either a narrow toilet or bottle brush. The bristles won’t damage the seal, and either brush is perfect for scrubbing away old food particles.

Ant Invasion

Hello Reena,

We have a puzzling winter/spring invasion of a few ants at a time in our upstairs bedroom. We cannot figure out where they’re coming from. We have never had ants before in our two-story condo. Why only in one bedroom? We find them in our overnight drinks. Could they be coming through the vents from the basement? We have not seen any ants in the basement. How do we get rid of them? Thank you, Brenda

Dear Brenda,

Yes, ants may be coming up through the vents. My first response would be to caulk all of the windows and doors. When we had ladybugs in the house they disappeared after we resealed the windows. Place bowls of one-quarter cup borax and one-cup icing sugar near your bedroom vents (keep borax away from children and pets). Seal vents using aluminum tape. Vacuum often. If you spray the inside of vents with a commercial ant killer this will kill some of the ants; but the remainder of the colony may form a new colony.

Musty Washing Machine

Hello Reena,

Can I use Iron Out in my washing machine to get rid of the musty moldy odor? I have tried everything and have had lots of visits from the store where I purchased it. Thanks, Betty

Dear Betty,

You can try using Iron Out (according to the directions on the bottle). However, the smell may be a result of something else such as: the underside of the seal not being clean, perhaps the hoses need cleaning, or the filter needs cleaning. Also, it is important to leave the washing machine door open whenever it is not in use to allow the basin to dry without trapping moisture.

Corn on the Cob

Dear Reena,

What is the easiest way to remove corn from the cob? Please also provide me with an easy way to butter corn cobs. Loved your show, thanks for all of the great hints and tips! Bianca

Dear Bianca,

Stand the corn on the cob in the hole of a Bundt pan. Hold the cob steady and use a sharp knife, and make long downward strokes on the cob, separating the kernels from the cob. If you are worried about scratching your Bundt pan, drape a paper towel inside the pan to protect the pan. To smear butter on the cob with ease, spread butter on a piece of bread and wipe the cob with the bread. Or melt butter in a bowl and use a pastry brush to “paint” the cob. Or melt butter in a pot, lay cobs in the butter to coat them.

Contributor’s Share

I use make-up pads they come in a plastic “sleeve”. When I was coming towards the “center” of these sleeve, I was having some difficulty grabbing the pad so, I came up with a solution to my problem, by pushing the pads towards the top of the sleeve/tube and twisting it and then tying it with a twist tie. Now the pads are once again at the top of the sleeve/tube, and easy to get at. I hope you will be able to understand my instructions. Kind regards, Anne Marie

Next time you make Fajitas; add cooked pork, peppers, onions and seasoning to your baking pan. Next cook powdered onion soup and water on the stove. Thicken soup with cornstarch (the way that you would gravy). Add this to the Fajita pan for great flavor and texture. Bake to heat. Mary

Note: Every user assumes all risks of injury or damage resulting from the implementation of any suggestions in this column. Test all products on an inconspicuous area first.

Reena Nerbas is a popular motivational presenter for large and small groups; check out her website: reena.ca. Ask a question or share a tip at reena.ca