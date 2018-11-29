Solutions & Substitutions by Reena: Aroma of Chestnuts Roasting - Gateway Gazette

By Reena Nerbas

Cleaning Glass in Screen Door

Dear Reena,

I have a screen door and between the pains, I cannot get anything but liquid as it so narrow. I cannot remove the inner pane. What can I pour in there that would clean the inside glass? It looks terrible. Doreen

Dear Doreen,

Drape a soft, high quality microfiber cloth over a fly swatter, and use an elastic band to secure the cloth onto the fly swatter. Soak the cloth with plain old water. Wipe the window with the fly swatter. Next, fasten a dry microfiber cloth onto the fly swatter. Dry the window in the same manner. The fly swatter is narrow and will hopefully reach between the screen and the window. If the window is extremely dirty, soak the cloth in ammonia instead of water to clean. If you absolutely cannot use anything other than a liquid spray between the screen and the window, a commercial or homemade window solution is your best option.

Hole in Leather Car Seat

Dear Reena,

Regarding leather, there is a hole in my leather seat in my Kia, due to an acid leak from a battery. Please advise what to do and where to purchase a leather patch (cream/beige colored leather). Thank you, Mavis

Dear Mavis,

I am sorry to hear that! Leather patches are available at most department and, home hardware stores, furniture retailers, car dealerships and on-line. Please follow the instructions included with the kit. For a more professional repair, take your vehicle to a restoration specialist.

Glass Patio Table in Winter

Dear Reena,

I have had a bistro table by my door all summer and found it very handy for putting parcels etc. on so I can open my door easier. Now that winter is here I am worried it might break if it gets too cold. The glass is a wavy kind of pebble finish on the underside. Thanks for your insight on this. Sandy

Dear Sandy,

Glass tables are unstable, and even tempered glass tables sometimes break for no apparent reason, I know because this happened to my glass table. When you add the additional element of cold temperature, this adds additional stress onto the surface of the glass. If you love your table, reduce the risk of breakage by moving it to a warmer area of the house.

Feedback from Wise Contributor

Re: Storing Asparagus

When bringing fresh asparagus home, cut off the end about half inch, and place ends down, and tips up in a high glass and place in fridge. Asparagus will last longer than a week and stay crispy. Peggy

Fill Your Home with the Aroma of Chestnuts

• Preheat your oven to 425 degrees. Score each chestnut around the shell. Be very careful as they are slippery. Put the chestnuts in a pot of water to simmer. When the water begins to simmer, remove the chestnuts and place them on a baking sheet. Bake for 15 mins. (or until they begin to peel). Remove them from the oven, drop them into a bowl and cover the bowl with a tea towel. Leave for 15 mins. Some chestnuts will be easier to peel than others, throw away any gooey nuts. Remove the outer shell and the tough brown skin. The house should now smell delightful, and the chestnuts are ready to eat.

Note: Every user assumes all risks of injury or damage resulting from the implementation of any suggestions in this column. Test all products on an inconspicuous area first.

Reena Nerbas is a popular motivational presenter for large and small groups; check out her website: reena.ca. Ask a question or share a tip at reena.ca