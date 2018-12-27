Solutions & Substitutions by Reena: Cabbage Rolls - Gateway Gazette

By Reena Nerbas

Non-Toxic Toilet Bowl Cleaner

Dear Reena,

Can you provide me with an inexpensive non-toxic toilet bowl cleaner? I am looking for something that I can use every day, without stripping the paint. I am also wondering if the toilet tank should ever be cleaned, if so how often do you recommend? Mary

Dear Mary,

Here is a non-toxic cleaner that will not strip the paint. Sprinkle a half cup of baking soda into the toilet. Follow with 1-cup white vinegar. As it fizzes, scrub the bowl with your toilet brush.

It is recommended that homeowners clean their toilet tank, twice per year. Fill the tank with white vinegar until one inch below the rim. Let sit for one hour. Flush the toilet twice. Turn off the water supply to the toilet tank. Flush the toilet again to empty the tank. Apply your favorite all-purpose cleaner, and while wearing gloves, scrub the inside of the tank. Turn the water on. Flush the toilet one more time.

Cabbage Rolls

Dear Reena,

I have blanched cabbage leaves which have been frozen; and now want to make cabbage rolls with them. Can I make cabbage rolls without cooking them first and refreeze them to cook at a later date? Emily

Dear Emily,

There is a risk that thawed cabbage leaves will be a little soggy. Frozen cabbage leaves are generally best used for, stir-fry dishes and soups. If you decide to make cabbage rolls, your best bet is to use fresh produce. When freezing cabbage rolls, it is wise to pre-cook them; and then cool them slowly as not to damage the walls of the leaves. After preparing cabbage rolls, cool them on a paper towel (seam down) in the refrigerator. Chill uncovered, overnight. Individually wrap each cabbage roll with plastic, and place all bags in a big sealable bag. Freeze. To defrost, remove rolls from freezer and unwrap. Thaw in fridge overnight; on paper towels (seam side down). Bake as normal.

Alternative Drain Cleaners

Dear Reena,

Every few months our bathroom sink becomes clogged. Do you know of any alternatives to drain cleaners? Dave

Dear Dave,

Before reaching for drain cleaners, use the toilet plunger to force out sink clogs. Put the plunger over the sink hole; push the plunger back and forth. Another option is to purchase a plumber’s snake (about $10.00). Remove the sink plug. Feed the snake into the drain and use according to directions.

Extra Tip: Keep hair from clogging up drains by inserting a hair catcher. This little gadget is inexpensive and easy to pop into drains.

Smart Tip of the Week

Snow can build up on your satellite dish and mess up your reception. To avoid this, spray a coating of WD-40 on the dish and the snow easily slides off.

Note: Every user assumes all risks of injury or damage resulting from the implementation of any suggestions in this column. Test all products on an inconspicuous area first.

