Solutions & Substitutions by Reena: Caring for Your Poinsettia - Gateway Gazette

By Reena Nerbas

Glue on Carpet

Dear Reena,

Can you please tell me your recipe for getting Gorilla Glue off carpet? I always enjoy hearing you on the radio. Illa

Dear Illa,

Gorilla Glue is extremely difficult to remove from carpet. You will need to: either cut it out with scissors, sand it off with sandpaper or scrape with a chisel. Solvents such as acetone or turpentine are not effective at removing this strong, adhesive product.

Onion Smell in the Pantry

Hi Reena,

I store my garden onions in the pantry. What can I use to get rid of the onion smell? Thank you! Illa

Dear Illa,

Placing a bowl of fresh coffee grounds or vinegar in the pantry will absorb some of the odor. However, the easiest solution is to store onions and garlic in the fridge. Place partially chopped onions in an onion saver container, and the remainder in your crisper.

Caring for Poinsettia

Dear Reena,

I was given a beautiful poinsettia. Can you please tell me how to properly care for it? Thanks, Smiley

Dear Smiley,

Properly caring for your poinsettia will maintain the life of the plant for 2-3 months, and beyond. Set the plant in a well-lit area. Place the plant in the sink when the pot feels light, and water the plant about once a week. Allow the pot to properly drain before putting it back in place.

Freezer Smell in Ice Cubes

Dear Reena,

I look forward to your column in the newspaper, your ideas are great! Here is my question; how do I get freezer smell out of ice cube trays? Best wishes and thank you, Maurice

Dear Maurice,

When making ice cubes let’s begin with the water supply. If you have hard water with lots of minerals in it, you’re best off to use distilled water. Whether starting with tap water or distilled water, boil the water to get some of the air out of it. If you’re pouring the water into plastic trays, let the water cool somewhat before making ice cubes. Chances are that the odor is coming from food that has penetrated the insulation system of your freezer. Put 1 tbsp. vanilla extract on a small plate and set in the freezer. Repeat three times. Or purchase activated charcoal from a pet store. Place in freezer to remove smell. Lastly, clean the ice cube trays periodically with a mixture of baking soda and water.

Candy Cane Bark Recipe

Give friends, co-workers and family a homemade taste of holiday yum.

• Line a 12×18 inch jelly roll pan with aluminum foil. Melt 24 ounces of chocolate chips, in the microwave or on the stove. Stir in 1 or 2 tsp. peppermint extract. Pour the chocolate into the pan. Chill for one hour. Melt 24 ounces of white chocolate chips and stir in 6 crushed candy canes. Pour the white chocolate over the brown chocolate. Crush 2 more candy canes and pour the crumbs over the white layer. Chill for another hour. Break into pieces. Purchase holiday tins from a Dollar Store, or wrap in cellophane and decorate with ribbon.

Eggs-tremely Clever Tip

The following tip makes it easier to peel eggs.

· After boiling eggs, empty all of the hot water and fill the pan with cold water. Add two bowls of ice and let the eggs sit in the ice water for ten minutes. Peel with ease!

Note: Every user assumes all risks of injury or damage resulting from the implementation of any suggestions in this column. Test all products on an inconspicuous area first.

Reena Nerbas is a popular motivational presenter for large and small groups; check out her website: reena.ca. Ask a question or share a tip at reena.ca