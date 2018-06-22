Solutions & Substitutions by Reena: Carpet Stains - Gateway Gazette

By Reena Nerbas

Sea Salt or Kosher Salt

Dear Reena,

Can you please tell me the difference between sea and kosher salt? Several recipes call for kosher salt, but I never have any on hand. Thanks, Beth

Dear Beth,

The greatest difference is that kosher salt has larger crystals that take longer to dissolve. However, there is not much difference between kosher salt and rough sea salt, except that sea salt undergoes the least amount of processing. Substituting one for the other is no problem, the only difference is the measurement. Use one and a quarter teaspoons kosher salt for every teaspoon of sea salt. Kosher salt is great for seasoning meat. Sea salt is very versatile, and often the most expensive of the three types of salt. Another common salt is table salt which is finely and evenly shaped; it may contain anti-clumping agents such as calcium silicate. As the name implies, it is commonly placed on tables, as a common seasoning for meals.

Changing Gold to Silver

Hi, Reena,

I have several gold picture frames in my living room that I would like to change to silver. They are not a solid gold color and I would like the same effect in silver. Any help you can offer would be very much appreciated. Thanks in advance, Janice

Dear Janice,

The easiest, and fastest, options for painting frames is to spray paint them with a hammer finish. Read product labels to learn which paint works best for the frame material. It is important to hold the spray can 12 inches away from the frame while spraying, wisp the paint back and forth as you paint. Holding the paint to close will result in an uneven, drippy finish.

Reviving Silk Flowers

Dear Reena,

We recently moved into a new home. When I unpacked my silk flower collection, I was horrified to see that they are completely squished and wrinkled. How can I remove the wrinkles? Tracy

Dear Tracy,

Soak the flowers upside down in a bucket of warm sudsy water for 15 mins. Allow them to dry and reshape them when damp. Another option is to let the steam from a hot shower draw out the wrinkles or use a heat gun. However, a heat gun is less effective and more time consuming.

Dead Mice Smell in Vehicle

Dear Reena,

How can I get rid of the gross stink of dead mice in a vehicle? A mechanic was asked to locate any nests or dead mice, and he said he couldn’t find any. I’ve tried baking soda and charcoal briquettes. Jacob

Hi Jacob,

If you are dealing with a dead animal, the smell will return, even if you manage to zap it temporarily. The good news is that the, smell does dissipate over time (as long as the animal is absent). If you absolutely don’t see anything, take the car to an automotive center, they will kill the smell with an ozone machine.

Stained Carpet

Dear Reena,

We have tried to clean stains from our ivory colored carpet. It’s left gray stains. They were feces and urine stains from a senior who was ill. Is there anything we can do other than replacing the bedroom carpet? Thanks, Helga

Dear Helga,

You may want to test a small area of carpet before applying the following recipe, however; I have had great results with this formula for removing stains as well as, odors.

Step 1: Mix together half a teaspoon of clear dish soap and one cup of warm water. Blot (do not scrub) onto the stain and leave for five minutes. Pat area dry using a white towel.

Step 2: Mix together one-half cup 3% hydrogen peroxide and two tablespoons of household ammonia. Dip a white towel in solution and blot onto the stain. Cover the stain with clear plastic wrap and weigh down with heavy books. Make sure the books are not touching the carpet because if the book gets wet, the dye from the paper can seep onto the carpet. Leave for 12 hours.

Step 3: Blot dry.

Step 4: Blot with warm water and dry two-three times.

Step 5: Air dry.

Step 6: When dry, blot with white vinegar and leave.

The area should be a little wetter than damp, which means you may need to double the recipe if the stain is large.

Note: Every user assumes all risks of injury or damage resulting from the implementation of any suggestions in this column. Test all products on an inconspicuous area first.

