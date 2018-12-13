Solutions & Substitutions by Reena: Decorating for the Holidays - Gateway Gazette

By Reena Nerbas
Dear Reena,
What can I do to prevent salt from clumping in my saltshakers? Thanks, Vienna
Dear Vienna,
Add a little cornstarch or rice to your salt shakers, to prevent salt from clumping.
Dear Reena,
Is it possible to store crushed garlic, so that it is ready-to-use? Shauna
Dear Shauna,
You can store minced garlic in the refrigerator in an air-tight container. Although the most active sulfur compound diminishes within a few hours, refrigeration will slightly slow the process. Use refrigerated garlic as soon as possible. Some people are tempted to freeze garlic, but this is not recommended because the texture changes, as does the flavor.
Dear Reena,
I have taken on the daunting task of removing carpeting from my basement floor. The carpet came up like a dream, but the foam underneath is stuck to the concrete. I have been on my knees for two days with a putty knife trying to get this stuff off. Do you have any tips to make this mind numbingly frustrating task easier? Neil
Dear Neil,
Pour hot water onto the foam. Let the water soak for 10 minutes. Scrape with a long-handled ice scraper and remove all of the foam. The job will be so simple that you will be smiling all the way to the kitchen as you make your ‘pat on the back 10-layer chocolate cake’ cause that’s what everyone does when they are proud of themselves, right?
Dear Reena,
I am wondering if you know how I can remove a dog urine stain off my laminate flooring. My daughter brought her spaniel over to visit my condo and she was so excited that she urinated on the flooring. I threw a towel on it and swirled it around thinking I would wash the floor after they left, and of course I forgot. No matter what I try I cannot get the white colored stain out of the panels of flooring. Please advise if you know of any remedies that might help me remove the stains. Thank you, Denise
Dear Denise,
Although I don’t know which cleaners you used on your floor, I am assuming that you tried; laminate floor cleaner, water and ammonia or water and vinegar and have had disappointing results. Typically, laminate flooring is tough and almost anything can be cleaned with little effort as long as it is done fairly soon after a spill. However, in this case it sounds like the dog’s urine may have slightly bleached the floor finish. Since you probably don’t want to replace the boards and no amount of cleaners is going to clean a bleach stain, you are best off, taking a trip to your local hardware store. Bring a piece of laminate with you, and color match the floor to a wax stick or touch-up pen.
Note: Every user assumes all risks of injury or damage resulting from the implementation of any suggestions in this column. Test all products on an inconspicuous area first.
Reena Nerbas is a popular motivational presenter for large and small groups; check out her website: reena.ca. Ask a question or share a tip at reena.ca