Solutions & Substitutions by Reena: Eyeglass Cleaner and Scratched Windows - Gateway Gazette

By Reena Nerbas

Eyeglass Cleaner

Dear Reena,

Can you recommend an eyeglass cleaner and type of cloth to use? Thanks, Arnie

Dear Arnie,

Here is a wonderful eyeglass cleaner recommended to me by an Optician: Fill a spray bottle three quarter full of rubbing alcohol and one quarter with water. Add a few drops of dish soap. Shake to mix. Spray lenses and gently wipe with a soft cloth (not paper towels, toilet paper or tissues these will scratch your lenses).

Window Scratches

Hello Reena,

I’ve been reading your column for a while now and often find the advice to be great. One thing I’ve been struggling to get rid of is scratches on my front window. I had a decal pasted on, and when I took it off, it left a gummy substance that I tried to remove, and ended up scraping the glass. Now it’s scratched and I don’t know how to get it off. Can you help? Jo-Anne

Dear Jo-Anne,

If you run your fingernail over the scratch and your nail catches on the scratch, it is probably too deep to repair. However, if you are only dealing with a surface scratch, the most popular solution is to purchase Cerium Oxide from your local home hardware retailer. You will need: a bowl, a 3-inch felt polishing wheel that will attach to your drill, water, soft clothes and Cerium Oxide. In the bowl, make a paste with 1 tbsp. of Cerium Oxide and enough water to create the consistency of heavy cream. Attach the felt polishing wheel to your drill. Dip the felt into the Cerium Oxide solution. Gently buff the scratch, using a circular motion. You will notice a dried film begin to form, be cautious at this point as you do not want the glass to crack. Wipe the area. If the scratches remain, repeat the process.

Feedback from Wise Contributors

Re: Scratches on a Porcelain Sink

Hello Reena,

We had a porcelain bathroom sink installed many years ago by a professional. However, during the process, some small scratches formed in the sink. We fixed the porcelain by gently rubbing the area with a damp, pumice stone. It sounds counter intuitive to rub a scratch with something “scratchy”, but we were pleased with the results, as they disappeared. And the pumice stones only cost a few dollars. Regards, Cindy

Re: Thawing Fresh Buns

I have made my own fresh buns for many years, and always freeze them. To thaw them out I always lay them on a piece of kitchen towel and defrost them for a few seconds in the microwave. Madeline

Contributors Share:

Instead of disassembling my shaver for cleaning, I place the head of my shaver in a small bowl of ammonia and turn it on. The shaver clean as it spins. This procedure also prevents heat buildup. Ken

When cleaning my kitchen drawers and cupboards, regular washing did not remove the black marks left on the bottom of the shelves and drawers by cake, pie and loaf pans. I tried a little “Bar Keepers Friend” on a damp cloth and every black mark came off, including those left by cast iron frying pans! The cupboards look new. This does not work if scratches have removed or damaged the inside surface of the shelves or cupboards. Wendy

Note: Every user assumes all risks of injury or damage resulting from the implementation of any suggestions in this column. Test all products on an inconspicuous area first.

Reena Nerbas is a popular motivational presenter for large and small groups; check out her website: reena.ca. Ask a question or share a tip at reena.ca