Solutions & Substitutions by Reena: Fitted Sheets - Gateway Gazette

By Reena Nerbas

Fitted Sheets

Hello Reena,

There’s a large, ongoing conversation about how to manage fitted bed sheets that are too large for “regular” sized mattresses. We’ve tried the elastic tricks which are cumbersome and don’t work. Is there an easy way to sew a permanent and viable solution? Thanks for any help you can give. George

Dear George,

The easiest remedy is to turn the bedsheet inside out and position it onto the mattress. Pin the excess of each corner. Remove the sheet and sew a dart along each excess seam. Another option is to purchase bedsheet, garters to hold the sheet in place. The downside to garters are that they are fiddley to attach.

Scratched Kitchen Flooring

Hello Reena,

I enjoy your column, and have picked up some clever tips! Four years ago, I had my kitchen renovated (I’m an old widower living alone and I needed to prepare the kitchen for the day I sell). Lately, I’ve noticed that sliding my kitchen chair in and out of position at the table, has resulted in scratches from abrasion. The flooring is a nice chocolate brown and looks a lot like ceramic tile, but the scratches reveal the next layer is white! Is there anything that can be done to mask these scratches or do you think this tile can be lifted out and replaced? I watched them install it, and it seems the different “planks” were interlocked. I could use your help with this! Sincerely, Bernie

Dear Bernie,

Thank-you for your letter. If you have access to a matching tile you may choose to, hire a professional, to break the tile using a cold chisel, and replace it with a new tile. Or you may wish to tackle the project, if you are confident in your DIY skills. Or, a much simpler remedy, is to make a paste using the grout that was originally used between the tiles, and some water. Sprinkle about a tbsp. of grout onto the scratches. Add a little water to make a paste. Dampen a sponge, and wipe the grout paste off the tile. The grout will fill the cracks, and no longer be noticeable.

Freezing Homemade Buns

Dear Reena,

I make my own fresh buns every Sunday, and then I put them in the freezer. To thaw them, I take them out of the freezer and place them in the oven at 350 degrees for 8 minutes. Sometimes they become hard and overbaked, but it seems that many experts advise this as the best way to thaw buns. Do you agree with the experts? Kimberley

Dear Kimberley,

Actually, I am with you on this one, the risk of overbaking the buns is too risky! When I remove frozen buns from the freezer, I take them out of the sealable bag. I then gently wrap them with a t-towel, and place them on the counter at room temperature. The towel absorbs the moisture, and the results are fresh tasting, soft buns.

Wonderful Feedback from Contributor:

Re: Prevent crumbs from falling between fridge and counter

Dear Reena,

In your previous column, Billy asked about preventing crumbs from falling between the fridge and counter, and you recommended clear vinyl tubing. My genius, Asperger husband suggests “foam backer rod” which is designed for space filling. It may not look as nice, but is a better support, so one could use the vinyl or anything else on top of the foam backer rod. Rhonda

Re: Changing the furnace filter

As a service tech for a natural gas utility, furnace filters should be changed once a month if there are smoker’s or pets in the house. There is a lot less stress on the furnace heat exchanger, as a clean filter prevents overheating. Filters also need to be changed in the summer, if you have central air. Tim

Note: Every user assumes all risks of injury or damage resulting from the implementation of any suggestions in this column. Test all products on an inconspicuous area first.

Reena Nerbas is a popular motivational presenter for large and small groups; check out her website: reena.ca. Ask a question or share a tip at reena.ca