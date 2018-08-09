Solutions & Substitutions by Reena: Fresh Fruit Hints - Gateway Gazette

By Reena Nerbas

Cleaning Acrylic Tub

Dear Reena,

We replaced our bathtub and surround with a molded unit made of vinyl. It was purchased about 3 years ago. The cleaning instructions said not to use any substance or material that would scratch the surface and we should just wipe out after each use. This is fine when the shower is used, but I cannot get rid of the ring around the tub. Is there a non-abrasive way to clean the tub? Thanks for any help you can suggest, Anna

Dear Anna,

Here’s a great recipe that I like to call, Mist and Shout: Mix together half cup baking soda, 2 tbsp. glycerin (found in grocery stores where bandages are sold) and 2 tbsp. liquid dish soap or shampoo. Scrub tub with a green scrubby pad and rinse. Store remainder in a plastic bottle.

Cleaning Lint from Dryer

Dear Reena,

I have always cleaned my dryer screen after each load, to promote efficiency of the drying process, long-life of the heating element, and safety. But I find that there is some embedded lint that does not seem to budge, even after I have vacuumed the screen and then used a toothbrush (dry and then wet) to try and remove it. I have even tried using a toothpick, and although this method seemed to be more successful, it was far too time consuming. Is there another more effective and easier method I can use to remove the embedded lint? I would be grateful for any helpful advice. Thanks, Tanya

Dear Tanya,

Fabric softeners and other laundry products do leave a thin layer of film on dryer sheets. Soak the lint dryer screen in a bath of warm, soapy water for about 15 minutes; then use a stiff scrub brush/nail brush to remove the lint. Rinse all the soap from the screen in 50/50 vinegar and water and air dry overnight, prior to use.

Stale Cereal

Dear Reena,

I have a box of cereal that tastes stale. Is it garbage, or is there a way to make it taste good again? Louisa

Dear Louisa,

To revive old cereal (or crackers); spread them onto a cookie sheet and bake on low heat for a few minutes. Take them out of the oven when crisp, and eat.

Feedback from Wonderful Contributor

Dear Reena,

My house was infested with ladybugs and I could not get rid of them until I read your column a year ago that gave advice on ladybugs in the home. I caulked around the windows just as you suggested and now my ladybug problem is gone! Super, thank-you. Martin

Hi Reena,

Just read your hints for making a sink not smell so bad, but I believe you overlooked one possible source. On the side of the sink with a disposal, the underside of the rubber flaps can get rather nasty, depending on what you run through it, therefore you must clean underneath the rubber flaps. Otherwise, thanks for the good tips. Rhonda

Fresh Fruit Hints for Everyday Life

Save pumpkin seeds, they are high in protein and low in fat. Clean off flesh (or leave on) and season with seasoning salt. Bake on greased baking sheet at 300 degrees for about one hour or until golden brown. Add to trail mixes or eat separately.

Revive old apples by peeling and cutting into them into chunks. Soak them in cold apple cider or juice for 30 minutes in the refrigerator.

Keep apples longer by storing them, without having them touch each other.

Note: Every user assumes all risks of injury or damage resulting from the implementation of any suggestions in this column. Test all products on an inconspicuous area first.

Reena Nerbas is a popular motivational presenter for large and small groups; check out her website: reena.ca. Ask a question or share a tip at reena.ca