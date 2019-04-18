Solutions & Substitutions by Reena: Getting the Wrinkles Out - Gateway Gazette

By Reena Nerbas

Broth, Bouillon or Stock

Dear Reena,

I’ve been reading new recipes and have come across some words that I can’t wrap my brain around. What is the difference between broth, bouillon and stock? Submitted by: Harold

Good question Harold! Broth and bouillon are words that can be used interchangeable. Traditional stock is made with vegetables, bones and liquid; with no seasonings. Stock is not a finished product and is typically added to soup and/or sauces. Broth is the liquid in which the bones have been cooked and it is typically seasoned. Broth may be served ‘as is’ i.e. consume soup. Vegetable broth is the same as vegetable stock.

Add Shine Back to Cutlery

Dear Reena,

Is it possible to renew the look of my cutlery? Either the dishwasher, or our water which has a high rust content, or both, have it looking pretty bad. Dana

Dear Dana,

In commercial kitchens; it is very common to toss cutlery into a sink of plain old white vinegar, let soak and polish with a cloth. Or cut a potato in half and sprinkle it with powdered laundry detergent, rub onto spots, rinse and dry. Doing this gets rid of water and rust spots. Bar Keepers Friend is another effective option. To make your own silver or stainless-steel cleaner: Place crumpled aluminum foil in a pan or plastic bucket. Dissolve one quarter cup washing soda in enough hot water to cover the cutlery. Place cutlery on foil and let stand for 5 mins. until the stains are gone. Rinse and polish dry.

Tips from Wise Contributors!

I was invited to attend a destination wedding last year. I packed my suit and headed onto the plane. When I arrived at the groom’s house, in Mexico, I unpacked my suit and noticed that it was completely wrinkled. My friend (the groom) turned the suit inside out and placed it into a garment bag and into the washing machine (without me knowing). He used the cold delicate cycle, and when the suit was washed he turned it right side out again and hung it to dry. The suit was wrinkle free and perfect! Submitted by: Harold Every winter I struggled with cracks around my fingernails, boy that smarts. Then my mom told me about melted paraffin wax. Here is the technique I used, melt the wax and when you can handle the temperature, dip your hands into the wax 3 or 4 times. Let the wax dry and after 15 mins. peel the wax off of your skin. No more cracked, sore hands. Submitted by: Meghan For people with small children, save the orange, plastic container that is included with Kinder Surprise Eggs. Whenever your child has enjoyed a sucker for a while, poke the leftover sucker into the hole of the plastic container and close the lid. The lollipop can be eaten later. Submitted by: Kristi I used to bake breaded chicken, and although it tasted good, the bottom was always wet. It took me a long time to realize that if I place a greased wire rack under the chicken (on the rack): the chicken becomes crispy on both the top and bottom. Submitted by: Reena I run a bakery and have a tip to share. Now a days there is a huge selection of beautiful cupcake liners; the problem is that when you bake cupcakes the bottom of the liner becomes wet and greasy which ruins the professional look of your baking. To avoid this, drop one teaspoon raw rice into the bottom of each muffin cup on the baking sheet (not in the liner, but underneath). Put cupcake liners overtop of the rice before adding the batter. The rice absorbs liquids which keeps the liner dry. Submitted by: Agatha

