Solutions & Substitutions by Reena: Handy Hacks - Gateway Gazette

By Reena Nerbas
Dear Reena,
How would you clean tough limescale off a toilet? I tried many methods. Thanks, Napolean
Dear Napolean,
To remove stains in a toilet, purchase a pumice stone and lubricate it with either cheap shampoo or dish soap. Wet the stone and gently wipe the toilet rim to remove marks, being careful not to scratch the porcelain.
Dear Reena,
Any ideas for ways to reuse muslin rice bags instead of throwing them out? Thanks, Arlin
Dear Arlin,
Some of the following suggestions require the skill of sewing: Use as is or transform rice bags into a small shopping bag, wallet, bathtub toy holder, picnic utensil carrier or make-up bag. Use two bags to make a large bag. You can also put one rice bag around each of your planters to prevent spillage.
Dear Reena,
Is there a way to repair deep cuts in leather furniture? Also, is there a product that can be used to spruce up the dye color on leather furniture? I have seen advertisements about people who will come in and repair and re-dye, but I imagine it will be costly and we would prefer to do it ourselves, if possible. Thanks, Mandy
Dear Reena,
To repair tears in leather furniture purchase; leather glue and a sub patch. Push the sub-patch through the tear. Close the cut with leather glue, works amazingly well! Or purchase a leather repair kit; follow the instructions included with the kit. My father-in law used to use a product on his horse saddles called Urad to shine leather, (search for Urad on-line). Saddle soap, leather conditioner and mink oil are also good alternatives. If you have a limited budget, rub the inside of a banana peel onto the leather to help make it shine.
Re: Preventing natural peanut butter from separating
The best way to mix up the natural peanut butter so the oil is evenly distributed, is to pour and scrape all the contents of the jar into a bowl, mix it with a big spoon until it’s uniform in texture, and spoon it back into the jar. Then refrigerate it. It won’t separate when it’s cold. The person who takes on this job gets to lick the spoon and the bowl! Jill
Re: Checking for ripe pineapples
You should have informed people to check pineapples at the store before purchasing. Pineapples are one of several fruits that do not ripen after being harvested. What you buy is what it is. Ian
Note: Every user assumes all risks of injury or damage resulting from the implementation of any suggestions in this column. Test all products on an inconspicuous area first.
Reena Nerbas is a popular motivational presenter for large and small groups; check out her website: reena.ca. Ask a question or share a tip at reena.ca