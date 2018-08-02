Solutions & Substitutions by Reena: Interesting Grocery Shopping Observations - Gateway Gazette

By Reena Nerbas

Reaching Vacuum Under Fridge

Dear Reena,

I would like to vacuum under the fridge without having to move it. Any ideas as to what I can use to get under there? Verna

Dear Verna,

Slip an empty paper towel roll inside the end of the vacuum nozzle (make sure that the roll is tight and can’t be sucked into the vacuum). Flatten the paper towel roll end and push it underneath the fridge.

Homemade Facial

Dear Reena,

My mom is turning 72 this week and I am trying to make a home spa for her birthday. Can you give me an idea for a cheap homemade face mask treatment? Maddie

Dear Maddie,

Nice idea! Combine 1 tbsp. regular plain yogurt with 1 tsp. soft honey. Apply to face and leave for 7 mins. Pat and rinse with a clean, hot washcloth.

Wax on Carpet

Dear Reena,

Purple candle wax dripped onto my beige synthetic fiber carpet which has a low nap. What should I do? I have scraped off as much of the wax as I can and await your suggestion as to further treatment. Thank you, Irene

Dear Irene,

What you need to do is place a single-layered brown paper bag over the wax and using a warm iron, press the area to lift the wax, be careful not to scorch the carpet. Move the bag around so you don’t push wax further into the carpet. When the wax is a distant memory, use Head and Shoulders Dandruff shampoo and water and blot it over the area to clean the rest of the mess (test on an inconspicuous area first). Rinse with water and blot.

Alternative to Dry Cleaning

Dear Reena,

Is there an alternative to dry cleaning, clothing or a way to prolong the duration between cleanings? I find it very expensive and smelly, but I use dry cleaning services because my work requires that I wear business suits daily. Thanks, Ron

Dear Ron,

If the care label instructs you to dry clean your clothing, this is your safest bet. “Green Dry Cleaning” businesses or “Wet Cleaners” are becoming increasingly popular. The advantage to these is the absence of the strong, toxic chemical PERC (perchloroethylene). After dry cleaned items are brought home, remove the plastic immediately and hang items outside for at least one hour. Or you may choose to dry clean at home using commercial products such as Dryel (use according to the package directions). Or place clothing into a pillowcase with a few baby wipes and secure with a rubber band, toss into the dryer. Run the dryer on medium heat for ten minutes (air fluff wool, non-washable silk and rayon). The disadvantage to these options is the clothing will require pressing. Freshen underarms or collar areas, by spraying with vodka. Vodka is amazing for removing smells and rejuvenating textiles. Remove spot stains by scrubbing soiled areas with shaving cream and a light-colored cloth.

Interesting Grocery Shopping Observations

Ready-to-eat food costs more. Foods such as pre-grated cheese costs 30-60% more than grating it yourself. Wash and rip your lettuce at home. Wash and slice veggies and fruit at home. Save money by hand choosing loose produce such as; tomatoes, peppers, oranges, kiwi etc. instead of pre-bagged produce.

The beat of music in supermarkets is often slower than our own heartbeat. An easy listening tempo causes us to move slower and take our time. Consider wearing headphones with an upbeat tempo.

Ever notice that grocery stores have no clocks and few windows? Most windows are situated near the check-out isle. Stores are banking on the hope that you will lose track of time and purchase more.

Note: Every user assumes all risks of injury or damage resulting from the implementation of any suggestions in this column. Test all products on an inconspicuous area first.

