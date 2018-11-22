Solutions & Substitutions by Reena: Organizing Winter Wear - Gateway Gazette

By Reena Nerbas

Organizing Winter Wear

Dear Reena,

What is the best way to organize winter clothing such as: mitts, scarves and toques? Merle

Dear Merle,

You are not alone, speaking as a mom of four; I needed to tackle this issue before it became out of hand. In our case, we built six wooden full-size lockers – one for each member of the family. This keeps our family organized. If you do not have room for lockers or plastic or wooden cubbies use the following hints. Begin by removing out-of-season apparel and putting the items into large plastic bins. All additional winter clothing can be placed into plastic containers and stored in an area such as a large wooden bench that opens. Mittens are safety-pinned together and any clothing that has not been used within a two-year time period is donated. Mittens, tuques and scarves can also be stored in jacket sleeves or hoods.

Tip: If you eat chips from a can, save the cans and store rolled-up scarves, mittens or toques inside. You’ll be organized before you know it!

Lipstick on Clothing

Dear Reena,

Do you have a solution to get lipstick out of cotton navy slacks that have gone through the dryer? Thank you, Elizabeth

Hi Elizabeth,

Tackle this dyed grease stain with the help of hot water and Oxyclean; it may take more than one washing. Other products that you can use are; shaving cream, dandruff shampoo and rubbing alcohol remember to test them first so that you don’t risk discoloration. You can also wash the slacks in washing soda. Don’t give up, wash the slacks several times and don’t put slacks into the dryer until the stain is gone. Worst case scenario; boil the pants in a product called Iron Out or use Rit dye remover according to the directions on the box. Note that either of these products will lighten the fabric color: re-dye as desired.

Feedback from Wise Contributors

Re: Sticky Labels

Here are a couple of follow up tips for removing sticky residue from decals: use a product called Goo Gone. Also, lemon essential oil works great. Love your column. Thanks for all you do! Daphne

Extra Hint: To peel garlic cloves – wet the clove and smash with flat side of knife. Peel slips right off. Daphne

Re: Sticky Labels

I have great success with residue removal by using a paste of baking soda and coconut oil with a little bit of elbow grease. Jo

Re: Cleaning Drains

I must say that there is good advice to be found in your column and I do read it when I can. However, I must say that I am concerned about the subject column in which a writer suggested using a half cup of table salt in sink and bathroom drains to reduce smell. Remember that salt is not removed during the sewage treatment process and, since salt is not part of our freshwater ecosystem, it is technically a pollutant. It does not naturally dissipate but remains in perpetuity. Having thousands of readers pouring cups of salt into their drains is a terrible environmental path to follow. I respectfully ask that a comment be made to that effect in a following column. Thank you, Ryan-Retired person (not a “tree hugger” but one with concerns about my environment)

It’s Beginning to Smell A Lot Like Christmas

• Holiday Air freshener: In a pot (or slow cooker) simmer: apple cider, whole cinnamon sticks, whole cloves, and a dash of nutmeg on the stove. Add a few drops of orange essential oil.

Note: Every user assumes all risks of injury or damage resulting from the implementation of any suggestions in this column. Test all products on an inconspicuous area first.

Ask a question or share a tip at reena.ca