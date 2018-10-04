Solutions & Substitutions by Reena: Pineapple for Guests - Gateway Gazette

By Reena Nerbas

Steam Marks Cabinets

Dear Reena,

My electric kettle didn’t shut off and the steam caused a white film on the door of my cabinets. I tried wiping it off, adding oil conditioner and scrubbing it lightly. Nothing worked, maybe it discolored the urethane. Any suggestions? Thanks, Mark

Dear Mark,

Using a hot hairdryer on the highest setting, move the dryer over the white mark to draw the moisture out. As you heat the area, rub the surface with a soft cloth. The sooner you tackle this challenge, the better.

Fitted Sheets Slipping Off

Dear Reena,

How can I prevent fitted sheets from coming off the corners of my bed, this drives me crazy! Kathy

Dear Kathy,

You can purchase or sew clasp straps (also called sheet suspenders) that hold corners in place. Or consider purchasing drawstring fitted sheets, not only will the sheets stay in place, but the linens appear less wrinkled, tighten the drawstring to secure sheets.

Ripe Pineapple

Dear Reena,

I just came home from the grocery store, I thought of you as I was shopping. I am having company and want to make a fruit platter; how can I tell when a pineapple is ripe? Pat

Hello Patricia,

Great question! Tug on one of the pineapple leaves, if the leaf is loose, the pineapple is ripe.

Felt Marker on the Wall

Dear Reena,

I was wondering if you might have a solution for cleaning felt pen marker off the wall? Ellie

Dear Ellie,

Permanent marker stains often need a little gentle persuasion in combination with an effective ink remover. Try one of the following products and scrub with an abrasive cloth (not an S.O.S pad or steel wool): WD-40, paint thinner, acetone, Mr. Clean Magic Marker, rubbing alcohol or glycerin. If the paint remains, sand with fine sandpaper and touch up the area with paint.

Feedback from Contributor

Re: Easy-Off Stain

Dear Reena,

I read in your column about the lady who got ‘Easy Off Oven Cleaner’ on the floor despite having newspapers down. I just want to let you know the exact same thing happened to me and I tried all my cleaning products, and nothing helped. Then my daughter came to visit and said, “Oh, just use an S.O.S pad and she proceeded to clean my floor and the spots came off perfectly. I enjoy your column very much. Helen

Smart Life Hacks

Peanut butter hint: The peanut butter in the bottom one third of the jar is always such a hassle to get at without getting peanut butter all over my knuckles, so I have two solutions. (1) Use a large spoon and soft-blade scraper to remove the peanut butter and transfer it to a small snap-top container; or (2) using a box cutter, very carefully cut the top two thirds of plastic jar off and cover the remaining open container of peanut butter with plastic wrap while you continue to remove your daily peanut butter fix from it. Enjoy, Dave

I use Glad Press and Seal paper to line the shelves in my fridge. When they become dirty, I toss them. No wiping and no mess! Submitted By: Christine

I make pancakes in the shape of gingerbread men. Place a gingerbread cookie cutter onto the frying pan; and pour the pancake batter inside. When the batter sets, take the cutter off and flip the perfectly shaped pancake. Submitted By: Alice

Make your own night cream: Combine half-cup olive oil, one-eighth-cup vinegar and one-quarter cup water. The oil softens and moisturizes skin, while vinegar lightens discolorations, kills bacteria and loosens dead skin. Dampen face before use. Submitted by: Morgen

Note: Every user assumes all risks of injury or damage resulting from the implementation of any suggestions in this column. Test all products on an inconspicuous area first.

Note: Every user assumes all risks of injury or damage resulting from the implementation of any suggestions in this column. Test all products on an inconspicuous area first.