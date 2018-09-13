Solutions & Substitutions by Reena: Spreadable Butter - Gateway Gazette

By Reena Nerbas

Discolouration Left on Walls by Pictures

Dear Reena,

I love your natural, non-chemical solutions. Is there anything that will remove the dark discoloration on the paint behind pictures hung on the wall? And is there a way to prevent this discoloration from happening? Thanks. Vera

Dear Vera,

I contacted my favorite paint store and asked them for advice on this question. They said you are best off to repaint the entire wall. Most paint fades over time due to sunshine, this is not a stain therefore it is permanent. In other words, the discolored area is bleached and therefore only by adding color will the wall return to a solid hue. To avoid this in the future you can search out fade resistant paints or close window coverings during peak daylight hours.

Homemade Eyeglass Cleaner

Dear Reena,

I’m wondering if you have a homemade eyeglass cleaner solution. I need something that is safe for plastic lenses that have been coated with an anti-glare and anti-scratch coating. Thanks, Dan

Dear Dan,

I received the following recipe from an Optician. Begin with a small test on your lenses (just to be safe). Fill a spray bottle three quarter full of rubbing alcohol and one quarter with water. Add a few drops of dish soap. Shake to mix. Spray lenses and gently wipe with a soft cloth (not paper towels, toilet paper or tissues these will scratch your lenses).

Grease on Tile Backsplash

Dear Reena,

The tile backsplash directly behind the stove has grease marks. Any solutions? Earl

Dear Earl,

There are products on the market designed specifically for cleaning beautiful tile; here are suggestions in case you do not have access to commercial products. Begin with a combination of dish soap and water, scrub with a non-scratching abrasive cloth. Next make a paste of baking soda and 3% hydrogen peroxide, scrub with a non-scratching abrasive cloth. Worst case scenario; clean the area with household ammonia (test on an inconspicuous area first).

Feedback from Fabulous Contributor

Re: Spreadable Butter

Dear Reena,

I used the following recipe to double the volume for many years and especially when we lived in Senegal, West Africa, as butter was so very expensive having come all the way from France. I purchased the lecithin at health/bulk food stores. It was a great way of stretching butter, plus it tasted just like butter but with a softer consistency. Lorraine

Spreadable Butter Recipe

Combine: 1 cup soft, salted butter, 1 cup safflower, canola or corn oil, 2 tbsp. water, 2 tbsp. skim milk powder, one quarter tsp. lecithin. Blend and pour into a lidded plastic container. Store in the fridge.

Handy Uses for Avon Skin So Soft

• Besides providing a delightful bath time, leaving no tub ring, Avon Bubble Bath is a most effective product for lots of household cleaning needs and problems. Remove grease stains from clothes—even when the stain has been missed the first time and the item has been washed and dried! Effective about 95% of the time. Apply bubble bath full-strength to the stain, rub in and let sit for about 30 minutes. Re-wash item, but make sure you rinse first to remove excess bubble bath beforehand (you don’t want a washing machine full of bubbles!). Re-do if the stain doesn’t come out on first try. Just be cautious on dark fabrics not to leave on for too long. Bubble bath is also great for hand washing fine lingerie. Submitted By, Jo-Anne

• I use Skin So Soft oil to soothe my aching muscles. It also soothes sunburns and softens hair when you use it as conditioner. Submitted By: Madeline

• Skin So Soft oil spray is what I use to repel certain ant species that gather around my windows. Spray product on windowsills to keep the little critters away. Submitted By: Roy

Note: Every user assumes all risks of injury or damage resulting from the implementation of any suggestions in this column. Test all products on an inconspicuous area first.

Reena Nerbas is a popular motivational presenter for large and small groups; check out her website: reena.ca. Ask a question or share a tip at reena.ca