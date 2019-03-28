Solutions & Substitutions by Reena: Tips That Measure Up - Gateway Gazette

By Reena Nerbas

Deodorant Leaves White Marks

Dear Reena,

I have an embarrassing problem which is white marks on my blouses due to deodorant. How can I get rid of the marks? Manuela

Dear Manuela,

Purchase products with the label ‘invisible’ on the container. Ease deodorant streaks; rub pantyhose over white areas. The nylon lifts the marks like magic.

Nail Polish on Couch

Hi Reena,

I spilled nail polish on my couch. I read that I shouldn’t use polish remover with acetone in it, but I can’t find a polish remover without acetone. Do you have a different idea? Thank you, Joan

Dear Joan,

Rubbing alcohol, paint thinner and hairspray are effective solutions for removing nail polish, or scrub the area with a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser. If you choose to clean the area with nail polish remover, you will observe better results with acetone-based remover (please test on an inconspicuous area first). If you prefer nail polish remover without acetone, check your local dollar store, it’s commonly found there.

Melted Wax on Fleece Sweater

Dear Reena,

I spilled melted wax on a new polar fleece sweater. My wife was able to remove most of the wax using a hair dryer. Unfortunately, there are still some spots. Can you suggest a solution to remove the remainder of the wax? Thanks for any help you can give us. Bob

Dear Bob,

Drape a tea or paper towel over the area. Run a warm iron over the wax. You will notice the wax transferring onto the towel because the towel will look wet. Move the towel, and iron the area until no more wetness appears.

Feedback from Clever Contributor

Re: Remove Cat Urine Odor

Dear Reena,

We have a Manx cat that has occasional accidents when he sleeps too deeply. We have a lot of incontinency pads all over the house. When he has an accident, we wash the pads with Persil Laundry Detergent and rinse with vinegar in our front loader washing machine. Persil is the only detergent that has ever worked to eliminate odor and remove stains.

It is pricey, but it works, at least for us. Thank you, Anonymous

Tips that Measure Up

1. Anything can be used as a reference for measuring. For instance, dollar bills are roughly six inches long. Folded in half, they are roughly three inches long. Knowing the measurements of common household objects will come in handy.

2. Before purchasing wall coverings, measure all windows even if they appear to be the same size. The differences may surprise you.

3. Floor length draperies should be sized a half inch above the floor, or just short of the carpet pile. Place a piece of cardboard on top of the carpet for an even measurement.

4. To measure for custom picture frames. Measure the exact width and height of the outside dimensions (including the mat) of your artwork to the nearest 1/8″. Use these dimensions for the size of your frame, acrylic and backing board. Note: Frames custom-cut to a fraction of an inch are priced to the next whole inch.

5. When measuring carpeting or sheet vinyl, get the longest width and length along the floor. Do not multiply them together. Most carpet and vinyl rolls are twelve feet wide. If the room is less than twelve feet wide, order a roll of carpet as long as the room, being sure to get enough to go through the doorway. Call a professional installer or measuring agent if the room is more than twelve feet wide.

Edit Note for Cleaning Stipple Ceilings: If the ceiling has been painted, spray it with the following all-purpose cleaner recipe: two cups rubbing alcohol, half a cup household ammonia, one teaspoon Dawn dish soap and enough water to fill the bottle. Spray, wipe and rinse.

Note: Every user assumes all risks of injury or damage resulting from the implementation of any suggestions in this column. Test all products on an inconspicuous area first.

Reena Nerbas is a popular motivational presenter for large and small groups; check out her website: reena.ca. Ask a question or share a tip at reena.ca