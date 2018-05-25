Solutions & Substitutions by Reena: Weed and Moss Killer - Gateway Gazette

By Reena Nerbas

Great Quality Cocoa

Dear Reena,

I am considering entering the professional world of baking, I intend to use great quality ingredients only. How can I choose great quality cocoa? Sweet thanks, Leslie

Dear Leslie,

Premium cocoa is 22%-24% fat; compared with the regular cocoa that many people buy, it has twice the fat content. Even at twice the fat, it does not equate to much fat and is worth choosing for better quality. Compare the ingredient labels on different kinds of cocoa and purchase the product that has 1 gram of fat per 5 to 6 grams serving instead of .5 grams.

How to Clean Out Moss

Dear Reena,

Can you please give me a few tips regarding the best way to clean the moss between the pavers on our driveway? Is there a solution I can use? Allan

Dear Allan,

Make your own weed killer by combining: 4 cups pickling vinegar, half cup salt and 2 tbsp. dish soap. Spray unwanted plants in driveway cracks. Be careful not to spray adjacent plants. Leftover boiled potato water also makes an excellent weed killer for patios, driveways and paths.

White Mark on Oak Table

Dear Reena,

For 30 years I have always put a heavy protector on my oak table whenever I use it. However, a couple of weeks ago I just threw a tablecloth directly onto the table. Now I have a whitish mark several inches wide on the wood. I put a hot casserole on a potholder on the table. I’m not sure if it was heat or moisture but I applied an oily polish which didn’t seem to change the mark. Do you have any suggestions for how to restore or disguise or cover up this mark? Thelma

Dear Thelma,

Smear the area with mayonnaise and wait for one hour. Wipe the area and observe if the stain is gone. If the stain remains, cover spot with a tea towel and press with a hot iron to draw out excess moisture in the wood. If neither solution is successful, then your best option is to refinish the table. Please note: The mark may disappear on its own after the moisture evaporates.

Wonderful Feedback from Contributor:

Dear Reena,

With regards to your tip about cleaning pots, I want to tell you that a handful of rhubarb (available in the frozen food section in the winter) does a great job of cleaning a blackened pot (voice of experience). P.S. When preparing rhubarb, if you bake it instead of boiling it, the rhubarb won’t go mushy. Anonymous

Smart Thinking:

My children used to waste an entire box of tissues in one day when they had a cold. Now I purchase the softest roll of toilet paper that I can find and they use one or two sheets at a time. Their nose does not become sore from rubbing, and we aren’t wasting as much. Submitted By: Sara

Use baby diaper rash cream for rashes and itchy skin due to sunburn, medicine (such as Warfarin), and for underarm and under breast soreness. (Check with your doctor first). Submitted By: Helena

You won’t see a raccoon trading his mask in for a cucumber spa mask. Plant cucumbers around your veggies, raccoons don’t like prickles or the smell of cucumber. Submitted by: Mavis

Note: Every user assumes all risks of injury or damage resulting from the implementation of any suggestions in this column. Test all products on an inconspicuous area first.

Reena Nerbas is a popular motivational presenter for large and small groups; check out her website: reena.ca. Ask a question or share a tip at reena.ca