Solutions & Substitutions by Reena: Chemical Free Way to Soften Clothes

By Reena Nerbas

Storing Extra Buttons

Dear Reena,

Many of the jackets and suits that I buy are sold with an extra button. Apart from storing the button in the jacket pocket, do you have any suggestions as to how to organize apparel buttons without losing them? Timothy

Dear Timothy,

One option is to sew the extra button onto the inside label of the garment. Some people tape the extra button onto the blank side of a business card. Label the business card with which garment the button matches. Then the business card is put inside of a book style business card holder that they have specifically set apart for spare garment buttons.

Non-Allergenic Fabric Softner

Dear Reena,

I have allergies to all kinds of fabric softeners. Other than vinegar, can you suggest a chemical free way to soften my clothes? Thanks. Chris

Dear Chris,

Take a big piece of aluminum foil. Crush it into a ball and toss the ball into your dryer before beginning each cycle. The ball can be used repeatedly to soften clothes for up to 6 months.

Changing Furnace Filter

Dear Reena,

I have lived in my home for approximately ten years and each year I change my furnace filter on December 31st. Do you think that I am being paranoid by changing it so often? Wendy

Dear Wendy,

Definitely not! Changing a furnace filter only once a year increases the odds of reducing the life of your furnace. It is good practice to change the filter every one to three months, and more often if you hold it up to the light and can’t see through it. Some things to consider; do you have pets? If so, change the filter more often. Also, what kind of filters are you using? It is recommended that homeowners change standard fiberglass filters monthly.

Leaving Appliances Plugged In When Not in Use

Dear Reena,

I work long hours away from home and I always leave my coffee maker and toaster plugged into the electrical outlet. I assume that appliances are made to remain plugged in when not in use. Is this safe? Madelyn

Dear Madelyn,

Some appliances need to remain plugged whether you are home or not such as the fridge, stove, washer and dryer. However, according to the Ontario Minister of Energy (energy.gov.on.ca), “Even when household appliances and electronics are plugged in, but turned off, they use electricity. This is called phantom power. The easiest way to stop phantom power is to simply unplug your appliances and electronics when you’re not using them. If this isn’t practical, then consider plugging appliances into a power bar or “smart strip. Try to group appliances that you use together into the same power bar, like a computer and printer in your home office, a television, video player and stereo in the living room or a coffee maker and toaster in the kitchen. Make sure power bars are located in spots that are easy to reach so you can turn them on and off.” In other words, when possible unplug appliances such as the toaster, coffee maker when not in use. Also, ensure that no electrical unit ever sits on top of the cord. It is wise not to run the dishwasher or washer/dryer when no one is home.

Match Your Feet

Did you know…the peak time for purchasing socks is 10 minutes before the stores close on Christmas Eve.

I have 8 children and laundry takes up a lot of our time. Instead of washing socks and then playing the matching game, I clothespin each pair together before tossing them into the washing machine (a safety pin also works). Socks always stay together and sorting them takes no time at all. Submitted by: Evonne

Save yourself time trying to sort socks from everything else. Toss all socks into one mesh bag before laundering. Submitted by: Tim

I mark each family member’s sock with a colored permanent marker dot and keep a chart in the laundry room with each person’s name and color. That way everyone in the family knows whose socks belong to whom. If ever a sock goes missing, I tack it onto the bulletin board in the laundry room until someone claims it. Submitted by: Linda

Note: Every user assumes all risks of injury or damage resulting from the implementation of any suggestions in this column. Test all products on an inconspicuous area first.

Reena Nerbas is a popular motivational presenter for large and small groups; check out her website: reena.ca. Ask a question or share a tip at reena.ca

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

