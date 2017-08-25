Solutions & Substitutions by Reena: Chemical Free Way to Soften Clothes

By Reena Nerbas
Dear Reena,
Many of the jackets and suits that I buy are sold with an extra button. Apart from storing the button in the jacket pocket, do you have any suggestions as to how to organize apparel buttons without losing them? Timothy
Dear Timothy,
One option is to sew the extra button onto the inside label of the garment. Some people tape the extra button onto the blank side of a business card. Label the business card with which garment the button matches. Then the business card is put inside of a book style business card holder that they have specifically set apart for spare garment buttons.
Dear Reena,
I have allergies to all kinds of fabric softeners. Other than vinegar, can you suggest a chemical free way to soften my clothes? Thanks. Chris
Dear Chris,
Take a big piece of aluminum foil. Crush it into a ball and toss the ball into your dryer before beginning each cycle. The ball can be used repeatedly to soften clothes for up to 6 months.
Dear Reena,
I have lived in my home for approximately ten years and each year I change my furnace filter on December 31st. Do you think that I am being paranoid by changing it so often? Wendy
Dear Wendy,
Definitely not! Changing a furnace filter only once a year increases the odds of reducing the life of your furnace. It is good practice to change the filter every one to three months, and more often if you hold it up to the light and can’t see through it. Some things to consider; do you have pets? If so, change the filter more often. Also, what kind of filters are you using? It is recommended that homeowners change standard fiberglass filters monthly.
Dear Reena,
I work long hours away from home and I always leave my coffee maker and toaster plugged into the electrical outlet. I assume that appliances are made to remain plugged in when not in use. Is this safe? Madelyn
Dear Madelyn,
Some appliances need to remain plugged whether you are home or not such as the fridge, stove, washer and dryer. However, according to the Ontario Minister of Energy (energy.gov.on.ca), “Even when household appliances and electronics are plugged in, but turned off, they use electricity. This is called phantom power. The easiest way to stop phantom power is to simply unplug your appliances and electronics when you’re not using them. If this isn’t practical, then consider plugging appliances into a power bar or “smart strip. Try to group appliances that you use together into the same power bar, like a computer and printer in your home office, a television, video player and stereo in the living room or a coffee maker and toaster in the kitchen. Make sure power bars are located in spots that are easy to reach so you can turn them on and off.” In other words, when possible unplug appliances such as the toaster, coffee maker when not in use. Also, ensure that no electrical unit ever sits on top of the cord. It is wise not to run the dishwasher or washer/dryer when no one is home.
Did you know…the peak time for purchasing socks is 10 minutes before the stores close on Christmas Eve.
Note: Every user assumes all risks of injury or damage resulting from the implementation of any suggestions in this column. Test all products on an inconspicuous area first.
Reena Nerbas is a popular motivational presenter for large and small groups; check out her website: reena.ca. Ask a question or share a tip at reena.ca