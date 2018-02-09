Solutions & Substitutions by Reena: Garden Vegetables

By Reena Nerbas

Dusty Keyboard

Dear Reena,

I would like to clean the keyboard on my computer, however I am looking for a solution that avoids any sort of liquid cleaner. I do not want to risk damaging my fairly, new computer. Any ideas of how to remove the dust? Thanks, Edgar

Dear Edgar,

Use a piece of Silly Putty to clean the keyboard of your computer. While the computer is turned off, press Silly Putty onto the keys, the dust and grime sticks to the putty and lifts it out. Mini vacuum cleaners manufactured specifically for computers are available where computers are sold.

Water Marks on Travertine

Dear Reena,

I have water marks on a travertine marble dining room table. What would you suggest I use to remove these? Judy

Dear Judy,

Several years ago, someone wrote to me describing a battle over the same challenge. The solution that succeeded for them was stainless-steel cleaner, they discovered, by accident, that when they rubbed a small amount on their travertine table, it removed the marks (test on an inconspicuous area first).

Rust Stains on Cement

Dear Reena,

Please advise how we can get rust stains off a cement driveway. Elaine

Dear Elaine,

The fresher the oil stain, the easier it is to remove. For new oil stains, cover the area with cheap kitty litter or Diatomaceous earth. Leave for 3 hours or more and sweep. For older stains begin by purchasing degreaser; cover the area with degreaser and scrub with a brush, making sure that the entire grease stain is covered. Another option is to pour hot water onto stones and scrub with dish soap such as Simple Green. Leave for 10 mins. do not allow dish soap to sit on paving stones for an extended period. Scrub with a stiff brush and rinse. Caution: Do not use muriatic acid on paving stones, it is too strong and may damage stones.

Feedback from Wise Contributor

Re: Foot odor in Home

The woman who wrote about foot odor in her home needs to get the footwear into a freezer bag, and put it outside for 48 hours. After that she should go buy wool socks, get the kids to wash feet, and then rub their feet with underarm deodorant, do not go right up to the toes. I know this works because I had to do this for my husband’s foot problem, and now my house is foot odor free. Dora

Fresh Tips of the Week!

Store potatoes with apples, the apples prevent potatoes from sprouting. Don’t store apples near broccoli or mushrooms, the gas that inhibits the potatoes from sprouting speeds the ripening in broccoli and the darkening of mushrooms. Hope these tips help; I have grown and sold all the above vegetables. Submitted by: Rodney

As an avid gardener I have learnt many tips over the years through trial and error. Every spring I start my peas indoors, they germinate much better, and put up a better fight against pests and diseases. Submitted by: Betty

If you are thinking of planting garlic this year, consider waiting until fall instead of spring. Fall is a better time to plant garlic, about a month before the ground freezes. Submitted by: Bertram

Note: Every user assumes all risks of injury or damage resulting from the implementation of any suggestions in this column. Test all products on an inconspicuous area first.

Reena Nerbas is a popular motivational presenter for large and small groups; check out her website: reena.ca. Ask a question or share a tip at reena.ca