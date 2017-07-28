Solutions & Substitutions by Reena: Getting Rid of Ants in the House

By Reena Nerbas
Dear Reena,
I am looking for a solution for cleaning the toilet bowl, instead of the bottle of blue solution from the store. Thanks, Pat
Dear Pat,
Make that toilet bowl sparkle by pouring a little shampoo or dish soap onto a pumice stone and gently, rubbing the inside of the toilet bowl to remove stains. Or clean the toilet with a product called ‘Iron Out’, use according to the directions on the bottle.
Dear Reena,
What is your trick to get crazy glue off fingers? Gloria
Dear Gloria,
When this happens soak (and I mean soak for at least 15 minutes) your fingers in one of the following: cola or the hottest water that you can stand or acetone. Gently pry the glue off your fingers and wash.
Dear Reena,
Is there a problem using homemade fire starters made of sawdust and wax or dryer lint and wax in fireplaces? I am concerned about wax creating a coating in the chimney? Thanks for your help. Jean
Dear Jean,
Dryer lint, egg cartons, pencil shavings, empty toilet paper rolls and sawdust are suitable fire starters for inside fireplaces. Wax additions are better left for outdoor fireplaces, because as you said wax build-up in chimneys can become a problem over time. An alternative to homemade wax fire starters is to save old newspapers and layer one loosely over top of another. Dry layers for several months. Toss in the fire as a fire starter; be sure to use black and white ink paper only.
Note: Every user assumes all risks of injury or damage resulting from the implementation of any suggestions in this column. Test all products on an inconspicuous area first.
Reena Nerbas is a popular motivational presenter for large and small groups; check out her website: reena.ca. Ask a question or share a tip at reena.ca
