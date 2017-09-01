Solutions & Substitutions by Reena: Homemade Spice Jars

By Reena Nerbas
Dear Reena,
I have a dark, real wood coffee table. A hot plate was placed on it and now there’s a white spot. Can you please tell me what to do? Valerie
Dear Valerie,
The first and easiest solution is to apply mayonnaise or non-gel, non-bleach toothpaste to the wood. Leave for 30 minutes and wipe. If the stain remains, cover the mark with a white cloth. Using the steam setting on your clothing iron, wave the iron overtop of the cloth making sure that you do not set the iron on one area. With a little patience, the mark will disappear.
Dear Reena,
I am starting an interior home painting business and need some advice. Normally I tape off areas such as backsplashes and toilet tank but the paint still splatters onto surfaces. Is there a trick to cover surfaces better? Landon
Dear Landon,
Using a drop cloth is number one. And here is a trick that is fast, easy and best of all inexpensive. Purchase a roll of Press’n Seal paper, it is similar to plastic wrap and found in the kitchen departments of most stores. Press’n Seal paper is used to seal containers to keep food fresh. Before painting, cover surfaces such as backsplashes and striker plates with the paper, it’s amazing!
Dear Reena,
What are some tips for making great pancakes every time? Adam
Dear Adam,
The number one rule is, don’t over stir the batter. During cooking, when you see bubbles forming, that’s the sign that it’s time to flip (the pancake, not yourself). For a perfect size pancake, use a one quarter cup measure so that all pancakes are uniform. Keep your heat low to medium so that the pancake cooks slowly and does not burn. Grease the pan well so that the pancake is easy to flip and does not stick to the pan. For a rich flavor add a little vanilla to the batter and substitute milk or water with buttermilk. Extra tidbit: Shake things up at home by pulling out your old forgotten family recipes for: Potato, apple, pumpkin, blueberry or chocolate pancakes. Yum!
Dear Reena,
Can you please give me a tip for cleaning the window of my woodstove? The black on the inside of the window might need scraping with a knife because it looks as though it is practically painted onto the window. Blaine
Dear Blaine,
When the stove is cool, crumple up a sheet of wet newspaper. Dip the newspaper into the ashes of the stove. Wipe the window with the newspaper. The caked-on residue quickly disappears.
Note: Every user assumes all risks of injury or damage resulting from the implementation of any suggestions in this column. Test all products on an inconspicuous area first.
Reena Nerbas is a popular motivational presenter for large and small groups; check out her website: reena.ca. Ask a question or share a tip at reena.ca