Solutions & Substitutions by Reena: Mason Jar Gifts

By Reena Nerbas

Men’s Eyebrows

Dear Reena,

Is it normal for guys to shape their eyebrows? Or should they just let them grow into a mess of hairy, cactuses on their face? Kierra

Dear Kierra,

Untrimmed eyebrows on a guy can be a distraction, which is easily rectified (if the guy is willing, or sleeping – just kidding). If professional stylists are offering to trim your eyebrows for you, there may be a reason. Professional trimmers are affordable, and worth the investment.

Lipstick on Rabbit Fur

Dear Reena,

Can you please tell me how to get lipstick out of a white rabbit fur hat? Many thanks, Rick

Dear Rick,

Get ahold of a bottle of waterless hand cleaner, (available at hardware stores). The beauty of this product is that it does not require water (which would damage the fur), and it is formulated to cut through grease, in other words, lipstick. Test the waterless hand cleaner on an inconspicuous area first, before using it on the visible parts of your hat.

Cleaning Old Christmas Ornaments

Dear Reena,

What is the best technique to clean dusty, old hand painted Christmas ornaments? Tanya

Dear Tanya,

Carefully remove any stuck-on debris with a dry, soft, microfiber cloth, and then dust them lightly with a feather duster. Avoid water or cleaners under any circumstances, or you may risk wiping away the paint and color.

Uses for Egg Yolk

Dear Reena,

I hate the thought of wasting half an egg by throwing the yolk in the garbage. What can I do with the egg yolk besides throwing it out? Orlin

Dear Orlin,

Leftover egg yolks can be refrigerated for 3-4 days, you can also freeze them. To use, thaw in refrigerator, and then beat well. They will keep in the freezer for up to three months. Use egg yolks to add to meatloaf or homemade mayonnaise, custard or pudding.

If you would rather not eat egg yolks, use them in homemade hair conditioners, because of their ability to improve the softness of hair, and to reduce the occurrence of frizz. Many people also use egg yolk hair conditioners to reduce hair loss. As well, egg yolks contain Vitamin A, which is used in many skincare products, designed to target acne. To use egg yolks as a mask, simply break up the yolks with a fork, and spread it over your face and neck (avoid eyes). Leave to dry, and then rinse with cool water.

Or feed egg yolks to your outdoor friends, simply boil them in water, and throw them outside for birds, squirrels and chipmunks, or mix yolks with nuts or berries and zap them in the microwave for a few seconds before tossing them out the door.

Super-Fast, Super Cheap Mason Jar Gifts

Need to buy a Christmas gift for that special someone?

Flavored Garlic Salt: On a piece of foil; combine one whole garlic clove and one tsp. olive oil. Wrap the aluminum foil into a closed package. Place foil on a baking sheet and bake at 400 degrees for 35 mins. Cool and squeeze out the garlic clove. Stir together one cup salt with garlic flavored oil. Place in oven safe dish. Bake at 200 degrees for 20 mins. Use a fork to break up salt. Pour into a jar

On a piece of foil; combine one whole garlic clove and one tsp. olive oil. Wrap the aluminum foil into a closed package. Place foil on a baking sheet and bake at 400 degrees for 35 mins. Cool and squeeze out the garlic clove. Stir together one cup salt with garlic flavored oil. Place in oven safe dish. Bake at 200 degrees for 20 mins. Use a fork to break up salt. Pour into a jar Easy Garlic Butter: In the microwave, melt half cup butter. Add 3 minced garlic cloves, 1 tsp. dry basil, 1 tsp. dry oregano and one third cup olive oil. Stir well, package in a little jar. Store in the fridge. Yields: Three quarter cup. Purchase a freshly baked baguette, and put both the butter and bread into a gift bag. Submitted By: Maurice

In the microwave, melt half cup butter. Add 3 minced garlic cloves, 1 tsp. dry basil, 1 tsp. dry oregano and one third cup olive oil. Stir well, package in a little jar. Store in the fridge. Yields: Three quarter cup. Purchase a freshly baked baguette, and put both the butter and bread into a gift bag. Submitted By: Maurice Peppermint Candy Body Scrub: In the microwave melt 1 cup coconut oil (about 25 seconds). Add 10 drops peppermint essential oil. Stir in 2 cups plain white sugar. Mix and pour into a jar. You can also add red food coloring to half, and layer in the jar. Finish with a bow or raffia. Submitted By: Celeste

In the microwave melt 1 cup coconut oil (about 25 seconds). Add 10 drops peppermint essential oil. Stir in 2 cups plain white sugar. Mix and pour into a jar. You can also add red food coloring to half, and layer in the jar. Finish with a bow or raffia. Submitted By: Celeste Caffeine in a Jar: My boss cannot function without coffee; morning, noon and night. Every year I pack him a little jar of caffeine for the holidays: Fresh coffee beans, packages of flavored creamers, high quality chocolates, packages of sugar, a stir spoon and mints. Submitted By: Raylene

Note: Every user assumes all risks of injury or damage resulting from the implementation of any suggestions in this column. Test all products on an inconspicuous area first.

Reena Nerbas is a popular motivational presenter for large and small groups; check out her website: reena.ca. Ask a question or share a tip at reena.ca

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

