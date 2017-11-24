Solutions & Substitutions by Reena: Mason Jar Gifts

By Reena Nerbas
Dear Reena,
Is it normal for guys to shape their eyebrows? Or should they just let them grow into a mess of hairy, cactuses on their face? Kierra
Dear Kierra,
Untrimmed eyebrows on a guy can be a distraction, which is easily rectified (if the guy is willing, or sleeping – just kidding). If professional stylists are offering to trim your eyebrows for you, there may be a reason. Professional trimmers are affordable, and worth the investment.
Dear Reena,
Can you please tell me how to get lipstick out of a white rabbit fur hat? Many thanks, Rick
Dear Rick,
Get ahold of a bottle of waterless hand cleaner, (available at hardware stores). The beauty of this product is that it does not require water (which would damage the fur), and it is formulated to cut through grease, in other words, lipstick. Test the waterless hand cleaner on an inconspicuous area first, before using it on the visible parts of your hat.
Dear Reena,
What is the best technique to clean dusty, old hand painted Christmas ornaments? Tanya
Dear Tanya,
Carefully remove any stuck-on debris with a dry, soft, microfiber cloth, and then dust them lightly with a feather duster. Avoid water or cleaners under any circumstances, or you may risk wiping away the paint and color.
Dear Reena,
I hate the thought of wasting half an egg by throwing the yolk in the garbage. What can I do with the egg yolk besides throwing it out? Orlin
Dear Orlin,
Leftover egg yolks can be refrigerated for 3-4 days, you can also freeze them. To use, thaw in refrigerator, and then beat well. They will keep in the freezer for up to three months. Use egg yolks to add to meatloaf or homemade mayonnaise, custard or pudding.
If you would rather not eat egg yolks, use them in homemade hair conditioners, because of their ability to improve the softness of hair, and to reduce the occurrence of frizz. Many people also use egg yolk hair conditioners to reduce hair loss. As well, egg yolks contain Vitamin A, which is used in many skincare products, designed to target acne. To use egg yolks as a mask, simply break up the yolks with a fork, and spread it over your face and neck (avoid eyes). Leave to dry, and then rinse with cool water.
Or feed egg yolks to your outdoor friends, simply boil them in water, and throw them outside for birds, squirrels and chipmunks, or mix yolks with nuts or berries and zap them in the microwave for a few seconds before tossing them out the door.
