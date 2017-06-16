Solutions & Substitutions by Reena: Cleaning Cedar Decks

By Reena Nerbas

Rancid Oil Smell on Towels

Dear Reena,

Due to an unfortunate (stupid) accident I spilled a whole deep fryer full of old oil on the floor. In my rush to make sure it didn’t seep into the cracks or around the edges of my laminate floor I grabbed quite a few of my extra-large bath towels to soak it all up. I washed those about 6 times, with every kind of laundry soap, let them soak for days with vinegar, hung them out in the rain for a few days, even put them on the grass, and they still smell like that rancid oil. Are they a lost cause, or is there something I can do or buy that will take that smell out? Thank you for your help, Sandi

Dear Sandi,

I realize that you already tried vinegar; however, here is an addition to that Household Superstar. You will need to overpower the odor with temperature and a scent such as: full strength vinegar and Tea Tree oil. Fill a large pot with vinegar and several drops of Tea Tree Oil; boil the towels for 20-30 minutes. Cool and wash as normal.

Wrinkled Glitter Fabric

Hello Reena,

I offered to iron two large pieces of a glitter fabric for a backdrop for a concert, wrinkles are in firmly, this is what I have tried: Used a steam iron, first on the backside then on the front. Sprayed with plain water then steamed. Sprayed with water and vinegar, then steamed. Washed in washing machine and put in dryer whilst damp. A very slight improvement, but not a useable fabric at this time. Thanks, Janet

Hi Janet,

Your best bet is to soak the fabric in the bathtub for several hours with a half cup of fabric softener. Swish the fabric in the water to help work out wrinkles.

Stains on New Cedar Deck

Dear Reena,

Our brand-new cedar deck is covered in worm poop and we can’t get the stains off. Do you have a solution? Michelle

Dear Michelle,

The first step in maintaining your deck is to test the sealant. Drop water onto the surface, if water soaks into the boards you will need a new seal. If the water beads on top, the seal is fine. Next clean the deck with a pressure washer and a commercial deck cleaning solution. If the worm mess remains, lightly sand the areas and refinish with a high-quality stain. Some people had great success by spraying the area with WD-40 and scraping the mess with a plastic putty knife (test on inconspicuous area first). Clean the deck as usual.

Hygiene Tips of the Week:

I had tons of blackheads on my nose, and after years of washing my face with no results I finally found the solution. Soak a cotton pad in egg white. Place it on your nose. Let the pad dry onto your nose, this takes about 20 mins. Peel the pad off, your nose will look amazing! Submitted by: Madison

Whiten your teeth with this easy to use tip. Mix together equal parts baking soda and lemon juice. Dip your toothbrush into the mixture and brush your teeth. Leave the mixture on your teeth for one minute. Rinse with water. After 15 mins. brush your teeth as normal. Notice how much whiter your teeth look. Submitted by: Emily

Note: Every user assumes all risks of injury or damage resulting from the implementation of any suggestions in this column. Test all products on an inconspicuous area first.

Reena Nerbas is a popular motivational presenter for large and small groups; check out her website: reena.ca. Ask a question or share a tip at reena.ca

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

