Solutions & Substitutions by Reena: Restoring White Socks

By Reena Nerbas
Dear Reena,
Whenever I purchase household items that have thick packaging encasing them, it takes me a mountain of time and frustration to remove the plastic, often my scissors can’t cut through the thick plastic. Do you have any ideas to make this easier? Gloria
Dear Gloria,
Run a manual can opener along the edge of the plastic, you won’t believe how much easier this task becomes.
Dear Reena,
We installed new appliances recently and I could remove the thin film protective coating on all but the microwave. The remaining film on the microwave seems thinner than the other protective coatings that I removed. Any suggestions on how to remove the remaining film? Jill
Dear Jill,
Without knowing the microwave brand, I can tell you that some manufacture’s install thin plastic film that is peel-able only when certain screws are removed. Other microwaves have a thin plastic coating that is added as a permanent part to the microwave. Please double check the manufacturer’s instructions. If the film is removable, here are a few tips sent in by other readers in this predicament; wipe the microwave with cooking spray and scrape with a plastic credit card. Or wipe with household ammonia, peel and wash with dish soap and water. Test on an inconspicuous area first.
Dear Reena,
I can’t seem to make my white socks remain white after laundering. Any suggestions? Urma
Dear Urma,
Some lower quality socks pill and darken after laundering. Purchase medium quality socks and toss them in a pot with one tablespoon lemon juice or a half lemon. Boil for 5 mins. Cool and wash as normal.
Dear Reena,
I have used the same plastic containers for 25 years and they are still in good shape. The problem is that they carry a food odor that I can’t get rid of. I need your help! Michelle
Dear Michelle,
Use a pastry brush and smear the plastic interior with either mustard or toothpaste. Make sure that you cover every corner. Fill the container with water and leave for a few hours, the smell should be gone. If the containers continue to smell, stuff them with crumpled newspaper, seal and leave for a few days. Remove the newspaper.
Note: Every user assumes all risks of injury or damage resulting from the implementation of any suggestions in this column. Test all products on an inconspicuous area first.
Reena Nerbas is a popular motivational presenter for large and small groups; check out her website: reena.ca. Ask a question or share a tip at reena.ca