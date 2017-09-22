Solutions & Substitutions by Reena: Smelly Sports Wear

By Reena Nerbas

Cleaning Bottom of Stainless Steel Pot

Hi Reena,

Firstly, I recently boiled a stainless-steel pot completely dry. When I took it off the hot element I put the pot on a dishcloth that must have had a lot of synthetics in it, most of which melted and adhered to the bottom of the pot. Is there a way I can remove this hard, black material? Secondly, my white lamp shades have little brown spots left behind by insects. Is there a way to remove them without damaging the taut fabric of the lamp shade? I have derived many helpful tips from your column. Thank you for sharing your wisdom! Evelyn

Hi Evelyn,

First question: Purchase a bottle of Goo Gone, apply a thick layer of the product onto the steel pot. Using a razor blade, gently scrape the melted cloth off the pot. Without much effort, the pot should be good as new! Second question: Using a soft toothbrush wipe the brown spots with a mixture of dish soap and baking soda or non-bleach, non-gel toothpaste. Rinse with plain vinegar.

Sour Cream Substitute

Dear Reena,

Do you have any ideas of a good substitute for sour cream? Ida

Dear Ida,

Combine 4 drops of lemon juice with one cup whipped cream. Let sit for 30 mins. Or use plain or vanilla yogurt, depending on what you are making.

Body Odour in Sports Wear

Dear Reena,

I have an Under Armour athletic garment that has bad body odor smell in the armpits. I wash it after every use; however, I cannot get the foul smell out. Any suggestions? Chloe

Dear Chloe,

Soak Under Armour in 50/50 white vinegar and water for a few hours before tossing the entire contents into the washing machine. Wash with HOT water and machine dry, so that fabric dries quickly. I also contacted the Under Armour Company and they recommend; soaking the gear thoroughly for 30 – 60 minutes in a solution of half cup of baking soda mixed with 2 quarts of water.

Feedback from Reader

Re: Dishwasher Woes

I just read your advice regarding Albert’s dishwasher not working properly. Albert’s dishwasher will work better and last longer if he scrapes the food off his dishes first. I rinse mine well, and there’s no problem. After 30 years, I just got a new one. Works great. I am horrified at what some people put in their dishwasher and say it should handle it, they are dishwashers, not garburators.

Smart Tip from Lily:

The best way to remove tape and grease residue from items; put paint thinner on a cloth and rub till it’s gone, won’t harm the item.

Comfort Food: Homemade Chocolate Pudding!

Makes 4 Delicious Servings

In a double boiler stir together: Half cup sugar, 3 tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder, one quarter cup cornstarch and a pinch of salt. Set the temperature to medium heat; stir in two and three quarter cups milk. Stir constantly and bring to a boil until mixture is thick enough to adhere to the back of a spoon. Remove from heat and add 2 tbsp. butter and one and a half tsp. vanilla. Cool and serve warm. Refrigerate to store.

Note: Every user assumes all risks of injury or damage resulting from the implementation of any suggestions in this column. Test all products on an inconspicuous area first.

