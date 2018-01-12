Solutions & Substitutions by Reena: Storing Christmas Decorations

By Reena Nerbas

Glue on Glass Door of Wood Stove

Dear Reena,

Can you please tell me what to use to remove the glue, off the glass, that was used to adhere the seal on the wood stove glass door? Thanks, Chris

Dear Chris,

Apply one of the following to the glass: cooking spray, Goo Gone or WD-40. Leave 10 mins. and wipe. Clean the glass well, so that no product remains.

Can You Freeze Cream Cheese?

Dear Reena,

I bought a large container of cream cheese and put one third in a smaller container. Should I freeze the rest, or is it better kept in the fridge? It would take me over a month to use the small container. Shirley

Dear Shirley,

I am often amazed at how long cream cheese lasts; check the expiry date before taking any further steps. If the expiration date allows you to keep the cheese in the fridge, it should be fine. Foil wrapped cream cheese should last 3-4 weeks in the fridge. You can freeze cream cheese, but only do so, if you have no plans to use the cheese for baked goods such as cheesecake, because the cheese consistency changes after freezing. If you use cream cheese for spreading on toast, then freezing the cheese is no problem.

Feedback from Wonderful Contributors

Re: Storing Christmas Decorations

Dear Reena,

To store Christmas decorations properly, I use the dividers found in wine boxes from the liquor store. I put the dividers in my plastic boxes. The nutcrackers are safe standing up in the larger boxes. I cut the dividers to fit inside smaller boxes for small items etc. Happy New Year to you, Pauline

Re: Preserving Photos

Dear Reena,

Just a couple of observations regarding your advice to one of your readers regarding images and albums. Asking many individuals to scan in copies of their print or film images might be equivalent to asking me to tune up the space shuttle? Making high quality scans is very much a combination of the right equipment, and a knowledge base involving both film, and the digital world, that, and the final expected output. Printing copies is a whole other topic! Hence, I do like your suggestions of enrolling in courses and asking other companies for advice. An added tip, is to protect the original prints and, (if they kept them) the negatives! In the long run, the old analogue images may have more archival potential than the electronic copies. People should also make sure they are using 100% acid free components, both in the albums, and the attachment method for the image copies there within! Wayne

Re: Cleaning Grout

Dear Reena,

I think that Barbara’s question about cleaning grout is about the actual tile in her shower, not discolored grout. I had black tile, and it looked awful with hard-water splotches. I used a vinegar (or lemon juice) solution to make the tiles shine again. It’s important to squeegee the tiles dry after every shower, so there won’t be any more spots. I enjoy your column! Jeanie

Begin the Year with a Clean Cell Phone

Maintain your phone while working over a soft surface.

Remove the phone from the phone case.

Maintenance of the phone case depends on the material makeup of the case.

Wipe the phone with 60% water and 40% rubbing alcohol, and a soft cloth.

Use a cotton swab to clean outer crevices, and the sides of the phone.

Do not use ammonia or ammonia products i.e. Windex or any abrasive products.

Invest in a stylus pen if you prefer to lessen the frequency of phone and finger contact.

Note: Every user assumes all risks of injury or damage resulting from the implementation of any suggestions in this column. Test all products on an inconspicuous area first.

Note: Every user assumes all risks of injury or damage resulting from the implementation of any suggestions in this column. Test all products on an inconspicuous area first.

