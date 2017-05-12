Solutions & Substitutions by Reena: Tips from Canadians

By Reena Nerbas

Fabulous Tips from Canadians

As we prepare to celebrate the 150th Anniversary of our great country, we can also feel united with these useful tips sent in by people from across the nation.

Canada Day Trivia: What does the word Canada mean?

Tackle lip balm on fabrics by dabbing waterless hand cleaner onto the area. Rub gently and wash as usual. Hang to dry. For lip balm stains that have gone through the washer and dryer; soak the clothes in hot water and Oxy Clean or soak each garment separately in half-cup Arm and Hammer washing soda and enough hot water to cover the clothes for 30 minutes. Wash as usual. Air dry. Repeat until stains are gone. Thanks, Dawne

Secure breading onto meat during frying, by adding half teaspoon of sugar to the batter. Submitted by: Brian P.

To grab the full benefits of flax seed in recipes, grind the flax in a coffee grinder. Add ground flax to cereals, muffin and cake recipes. Flax is high in alpha linolenic acid which is a type of plant-derived omega 3 fatty acid, similar to that found in salmon. Submitted by: Angela R.

Do Canadians love mosquitoes? Prevent mosquitoes from breeding in your bird bath by adding a few drops of canola oil or any vegetable-based oil to the water. Doing this will create a light surface coating that won’t harm birds but will stop mosquitoes from making more mosquitoes! Submitted by: Jim D.

“Un-gum me you fool!” Remove sticky labels on jeans, by wiping the area with rubbing alcohol and gently scraping with a plastic putty knife. Submitted by: Tracia S.

About twenty years ago we had a serious infestation of silverfish. I don’t remember where I learned this solution, but it worked. A mixture of powdered sugar and boric acid spread in a few places along the baseboards did the trick (take caution around children and pets). No fumigation necessary. I haven’t seen a single silverfish since. Submitted by: Flora

Don’t toss out the bread crusts that your family won’t eat. Soak them in two-third cups buttermilk for 10 minutes. Squeeze out excess milk and add to meatloaf before baking. Moist and yummy! Submitted by: Natalie L.

Shiny hair; is possible with a bit of coconut oil. Rub oil onto your scalp once a week. Wash hair in the morning. Submitted by: Leslie D.

Smooth skin; use a version of the secret recipe that Cleopatra used. Into your bath water, drop two cups of powdered milk. Submitted by: Angel L.

On the topic of milk Wendy from B.C. wrote: Tackle a fresh milk spill in the back of a car. Sprinkle a box of baking soda over the offending odor and cover the area with newspaper, leave undisturbed for three days. Remove newspaper, vacuum up baking soda. Voila no more smell.

I use the powdered laundry detergent that is sold in plastic pails. It is such a struggle to get the lid off with each use, so now I just rest the lid on top of the pail. Needless to say, this allows moisture in, causing a problem with clumping. I decided to toss in a couple of packages of the silica gel that is sold with shoes. It keeps the laundry detergent dry and works amazingly well! Submitted by: Veronica S.

Whenever I accidentally drop hair dye onto the carpet, I quickly pour the lotion from the home hair dye kit onto the area and dab it with a white cloth. The lotion is great at lifting the color out of the carpet. Submitted by: Hair girl

Get serious about saving pennies by using up the ketchup at the bottom of your almost empty bottle. Add a little water or vinegar and shake, then use the liquid to flavor soups, stews or salad dressings. Submitted by: Martha S.

Got grout? Scrub with Listerine mouthwash and an old toothbrush; cleans stains, messes and general day to day grout gunk. Submitted by: Olivia D.

You’ll be the life of the party with this little trivia tid bit: The word Canada comes from a Wendat (Huron-Iroquoian) word, meaning “village” or “settlement”.

Note: Every user assumes all risks of injury or damage resulting from the implementation of any suggestions in this column. Test all products on an inconspicuous area first.

Reena Nerbas is a popular motivational presenter for large and small groups; check out her website: reena.ca. Ask a question or share a tip at reena.ca

